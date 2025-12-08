Meet Madam Mayor, Palladium's next act, chasing pursuit questions, driverless cab rides

Florida communities are in motion, from the halls of local government to the streets and stages where residents live, work and play.

In Lakeland, voters have made history, electing their first female mayor, Sara Roberts McCarley, to guide one of Florida’s fastest growing areas. Leadership, transparency and smart spending will be at the forefront as she steps into office.

St. Petersburg is also looking ahead, but with a focus on the arts. The century-old Palladium is preparing for a major renovation, How will the arts community adapt during yearlong construction?

Meanwhile, safety and technology are sparking important conversations across the state. In Tampa, questions linger over police pursuits after last month’s fatal crash in Ybor City. At the same time, Waymo plans to launch autonomous robotaxis.

A new era in Lakeland

(0:00) For the first time, Lakeland voters elected a woman to lead the city. Mayor-elect Sara Roberts McCarley says she ran on accountability, smart spending and open government. Lakeland’s booming — fast — so McCarley has a lot on her plate. She talks growth, flooding, Tallahassee politics and what she wants to tackle first.

GUEST:



Sara Roberts McCarley, Lakeland mayor-elect

Spotlight on the Palladium

(12:02) St. Petersburg’s beloved 100-year-old theater is preparing for a multimillion-dollar renovation and one-year closure. Built in 1925 as a church, it’s now a cultural home for concerts, cabaret and big community moments. The theater’s executive director catches up listeners on what’s changing, what’s staying and where the shows will go during the makeover.

GUEST:



Paul Wilborn, executive director for the Palladium at St. Petersburg College

High stakes on the streets

(21:07) A recent Ybor City crash killed four people — and reignited debates on police chases. A pursuit safety expert joins the program to discuss how officers weigh risks against catching suspects. The conversation covers policy gaps, interagency coordination and the costs of high-speed decisions.

GUEST:



Thomas Gleason, retired police captain and national trainer for PursuitSafety

Here comes the robotaxis

(38:02) Imagine hopping in a cab — and no one’s at the wheel. Waymo’s autonomous vehicles are heading for Tampa, following cities like San Francisco and Phoenix. Are they safe? How do they operate? What lessons have been learned from other cities? Are Tampa’s roads ready? Step in, and let’s find out.

GUEST:

