Treading water restrictions, a changing neighborhood and amendment 'toke' 2

It’s dry time in Florida, so local governments and residents are being asked to tighten the taps and focus on outdoor watering habits. A representative from the Southwest Florida Water Management District joins "Florida Matters Live & Local" with words of warning and helpful tips, such as don’t leave an unattended hose running.

Then, West Tampa was home for Black families for generations, but redevelopment, cost pressures and suburban migration are transforming the landscape. Community voices talk about why the neighborhood’s legacy is worth fighting to keep.

Finally, after a narrow failure last year, supporters of recreational marijuana in Florida are racing to get a new constitutional amendment on the 2026 ballot. Legal battles ensue, of course. We get an update.

Contemplate before you irrigate

(0:00) Is the Tampa Bay area running on empty? Not yet, but residents are being asked to mind those sprinklers. We’re in a Phase 1 water shortage, which means regulators are giving us a gentle nudge to use a little less aqua before the situation gets worse. With rainfall 13 inches below normal, outdoor watering is the biggest place to save a splash.

GUEST:



Michelle Hopkins, SWFWMD regulation division director

Memories in a changing neighborhood

(12:03) Highways, rising prices and shifting opportunities have steered many longtime African American families away from West Tampa. A community that once thrived close to downtown has seen its Black population cut in half since 1990. We look at what’s driving the change and how people are trying to protect the neighborhood’s legacy.

GUESTS:



Joe Robinson, chair of the West Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency

Elizabeth Strom, USF associate professor of public affairs

Taking another pot shot

(21:00) Supporters are trying again to put a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana on the Florida ballot after falling short last year. Legal challenges, signature disputes and a tight February deadline make the path forward uncertain. A pair of experts break down what’s at stake for voters, businesses and the state’s growing cannabis market.

GUESTS:

