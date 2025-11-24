© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Treading water restrictions, a changing neighborhood and amendment 'toke' 2

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published November 24, 2025 at 2:03 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
sprinkler sprays water across a green lawn
MariuszBlach
/
iStockphoto

On "Florida Matters Live & Local," the conversations cover conserving resources, navigating neighborhood shifts and revisiting ballot battles.

It’s dry time in Florida, so local governments and residents are being asked to tighten the taps and focus on outdoor watering habits. A representative from the Southwest Florida Water Management District joins "Florida Matters Live & Local" with words of warning and helpful tips, such as don’t leave an unattended hose running.

Then, West Tampa was home for Black families for generations, but redevelopment, cost pressures and suburban migration are transforming the landscape. Community voices talk about why the neighborhood’s legacy is worth fighting to keep.

Finally, after a narrow failure last year, supporters of recreational marijuana in Florida are racing to get a new constitutional amendment on the 2026 ballot. Legal battles ensue, of course. We get an update.

Contemplate before you irrigate

(0:00) Is the Tampa Bay area running on empty? Not yet, but residents are being asked to mind those sprinklers. We’re in a Phase 1 water shortage, which means regulators are giving us a gentle nudge to use a little less aqua before the situation gets worse. With rainfall 13 inches below normal, outdoor watering is the biggest place to save a splash.

GUEST:

  • Michelle Hopkins, SWFWMD regulation division director

Memories in a changing neighborhood

(12:03) Highways, rising prices and shifting opportunities have steered many longtime African American families away from West Tampa. A community that once thrived close to downtown has seen its Black population cut in half since 1990. We look at what’s driving the change and how people are trying to protect the neighborhood’s legacy.

GUESTS:

  • Joe Robinson, chair of the West Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency
  • Elizabeth Strom, USF associate professor of public affairs

Taking another pot shot

(21:00) Supporters are trying again to put a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana on the Florida ballot after falling short last year. Legal challenges, signature disputes and a tight February deadline make the path forward uncertain. A pair of experts break down what’s at stake for voters, businesses and the state’s growing cannabis market.

GUESTS:

  • Dara Kam, reporter with News Service of Florida
  • Richard Blau, attorney with the GrayRobinson Cannabis Law Team

Tags
Florida Matters Live & Local Recreational MarijuanaWater RestrictionsDrought
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Lily Belcher