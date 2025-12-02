© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

Giving Tuesday encore: Doctor shortages, a chronicler of racial injustice, booze without the buzz

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:44 PM EST
Gilbert King is best known for his work as a historian and author focusing on racial injustice and American legal history.

During WUSF’s holiday fundraising drive, we’re asking for your support to keep our newsroom strong. In the meantime, "Florida Matters: Live & Local" revisits some of the best conversations from this fall.

During WUSF’s holiday fundraising drive, we’re asking you to support "Florida Matters Live & Local" and everything you hear from our newsroom.

In the meantime, we’ll revisit some of the best conversations from this fall.

Finding a primary care doctor in Florida is becoming a real challenge, especially outside major cities. Long waits, fewer hospitals and a shrinking workforce are leaving patients scrambling for care. What’s driving the gap and what are possible ways to improve access?

Then, enjoy a conversation with bestselling true crime writer Gilbert King, who investigates the layers of American history that rarely make the headlines.

Finally, a nonalcoholic influencer provides secrets to a great mocktail.

Is there a doctor in the house?

(0:00) Florida’s growing physician shortage is making routine checkups and ongoing care increasingly difficult to secure. From long wait times to rural hospital closures, patients face real hurdles. This conversation examines what’s behind the crisis and what might help residents get timely care.

GUESTS:

  • Scott Darius, executive director of Florida Voices for Health
  • Dr. Jennifer Caputo-Seidler, physician and USF assistant professor of medicine

Florida’s deepest secrets, unearthed

(11:04) Gilbert King has spent years digging into some of the state’s most haunting crime stories. His latest, “Bone Valley,” follows Leo Schofield, a Polk County man imprisoned for 35 years for a homicide another man later confessed to. King joins us to talk about injustice, redemption and what keeps drawing him back to Florida’s dark corners.

GUEST:

  • Gilbert King, Pulitzer Prize-winning author

Sober but social

(25:00) You’ve probably heard of dry January and sober October. Maybe you gave up booze for a month or two. But how do you ditch alcohol and keep your social life? We’ll talk with a sober influencer about balancing health and fun.

GUEST:

  • Abby Conrad, nonalcoholic influencer

