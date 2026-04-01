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Education Commissioner Kamoutsas blasts teachers' unions during Tiger Bay talk

WFSU | By Tom Flanigan
Published April 1, 2026 at 9:41 AM EDT
Florida Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutsas addresses members of the Capital Tiger Bay Club in Tallahassee.
Tom Flanigan
Florida Education Commissioner Stasi Kamoutsas addresses members of the Capital Tiger Bay Club in Tallahassee.

After noting the Legislature and governor have passed bills to support teachers, he accused unions of holding up members' pay and wasting dues to push political agendas.

Florida's Education Commission Anastasios "Stasi" Kamoutsas spent much of his Tuesday talk before the Capital Tiger Bay Club in Tallahassee criticizing the state's teacher unions.

After noting that Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Legislature had provided $6 billion for teachers' salary increases over the past eight years, there seemed to be a disconnect. He laid the blame on the unions.

"I saw that teachers were not getting paid in a timely fashion," he said. "They not only hold up teacher pay, but they have wasted their members' dues to push their own political agenda. They have received exclusive bargaining authority with little support, and they have stood in the way of teachers receiving their pay increases like I said."

Kamoutsas said the most recent lawmaking session passed several bills in support of education, such as extending the school guardian program to the state's colleges and universities. That trains and arms school staff to respond in shooting incidents.

Copyright 2026 WFSU
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Education Florida Education CommissionerTiger Bay ClubAnastasios Kamoutsas Teachers UnionTeachers
Tom Flanigan
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