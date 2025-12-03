© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Fundraising encores: 'Re-volt' readiness, a neighborhood for the books, half-pipe dreams

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published December 3, 2025 at 3:44 PM EST
stock.adobe.com

During WUSF’s holiday fundraising drive, we’re asking for your support to keep our newsroom strong. In the meantime, "Florida Matters Live & Local" revisits some of the best conversations from this fall.

During WUSF’s holiday fundraising drive, we’re asking you to support "Florida Matters Live & Local" and everything you hear from our newsroom.

In the meantime, we’ll revisit some of the best conversations we’ve had this fall.

We’ll start with how you get your electricity, a “current” event of sorts.

For residents of Clearwater and St. Petersburg, the idea of taking control of their own power company may no longer be thought of as an experiment. Both have been exploring what it would mean to divorce from Duke Energy and run their own municipal utilities, weighing the potential savings, risks and enormous logistical challenges.

Then, a Sarasota neighborhood takes a big step toward cementing its legacy by getting listed on the National Register of Historic Places. And finally, Tampa celebrates its vibrant skateboarding culture.

Watt’s up, Duke?

(0:00) What happens when a city decides to go it alone and operate its own electric utility? Clearwater and St. Petersburg have been weighing the switch from Duke Energy, but the process can be expensive, litigious and complicated. How might local control reshape the way residents get their electricity? Will it save on monthly bills?

GUESTS:

  • Ursula Schryver, American Public Power Association
  • Ryan Cotton, Clearwater City Council member

Historic designation secured

(10:36) Sarasota’s Newtown neighborhood is officially recognized on the National Register of Historic Places. The milestone celebrates its vibrant African American heritage and provides tax and preservation benefits.

GUEST:

  • Vickie Oldham, Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition president and CEO

Why Tampa’s skateboard legacy shreds

(23:43) Way before the Bro Bowl became big business, sponsorships and viral clips, local skaters were turning local sidewalks into stages. Here’s a closer look at the city’s strong identity and ever-evolving relationship with skateboarding’s creativity and culture.

GUEST:

  • Ryan Clements, founder and president, The Boardr
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live &amp; Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
