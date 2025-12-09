Buying into a grocery co-op, thrown under the syllabus, Capitol ideas, a star-spangled sprinter

We're moving from your dinner table to the classroom door and beyond on "Florida Matters Live & Local."

First, parts of south St. Petersburg lack easy access to fresh groceries, creating a food desert for many residents. Along comes One Community Grocery Co-Op with an plan to change that. We find out how.

Next, college faculty want to the state to back off a plan to post course syllabi online for anyone to see. And we sort through the policy battles lawmakers are gearing up for ahead of next month's session.

And finally, lace up — because you’ve probably seen our last guest pounding pavement across Bay area bearing a massive American flag. He calls it joy. Others call it inspiring. But why does it do it?

A broken food chain

(0:00) When big-box stores leave, neighborhoods are left with limited options. That’s the situation in south St. Petersburg, where many people — some with limited transportation options — must travel miles to get fresh food. Now, a group wants to give locals a stake in their own market. How would a co-op work? And what would it take to make this dream a reality?

GUESTS:



Erica “Zenzele” Hardison, One Community Grocery Co-Op board president

A teaching moment?

(12:04) Florida now requires college instructors to post online their course syllabi and materials, making class expectations publicly visible. Faculty unions say the state is overstepping and are challenging the requirements. A pair of professors — one a union rep — explains the concerns.

GUESTS:



Steve Lang, USF professor of educational measurements, United Faculty of Florida chapter president

Jarrett Gupton, USF assistant professor of higher education and student affairs, ex-officio member of the Faculty Senate executive committee

Let’s unravel before the gavel

(21:12) Lawmakers head back to Tallahassee in a few weeks, and that means the debate on ending property taxes is about to get real again. But that’s just one item on a packed agenda, with redistricting, spending cuts and immigration enforcement all in the mix. Our Capitol insiders walk us through what to watch when session begins.

GUESTS:



William March, political journalist

Douglas Soule, Capitol reporter for WUSF’s Your Florida team

Red, white and zoom!

(36:08) You’ve probably seen him: A human Fourth of July fluttering down Bayshore, hoisting Old Glory like a one-man parade. Drivers slow, phones focus and everyone’s smiling. We at “Live and Local” wanted to know the man behind the miles, smiles and social media cheers. So, we waved him down — literally.

GUEST:

