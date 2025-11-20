Charter chatter, Operation Pedro Pan, FAFSA loans and moans, and go take a hike

This episode of "Florida Matters Live and Local" takes us from education debates to the trailheads not far from your backyard.

First, the debate remains hot over charter school co-locations, with conversations about space, funding and community impact.

Meanwhile, the latest twist on FAFSA loans adds to the options and frustrations for students (and parents) paying for college.

History also leaves its mark in the Sunshine State. Families affected by Operation Pedro Pan, the secret exodus of Cuban children during the early 1960s, are still seeing the ripple effects of those choices.

And when it’s time to step away from the headlines, Florida’s great outdoors calls. From weekend hikes to nature escapes, locals are reminded that sometimes the best way to process is to hit the trail, enjoy the breeze and take in nature's beauty.

Open doors or open season?

(0:00) Charter operators are now allowed to seek space inside underused public schools under Florida’s expanded Schools of Hope program. Districts worry that private companies could take over facilities and resources without paying. Supporters say co-location reflects shifting enrollment and educational demand statewide. Here’s an update.

GUEST:



Kerry Sheridan, WUSF reporter



When love means letting go

(11:53) In the early 1960s, thousands of Cuban parents sent their children alone to Miami under Operation Pedro Pan, hoping to shield them from life under Fidel Castro. Some families were split for years. Our guest discusses the separation and historical forces that made it possible.

GUEST:



Tony Argiz, South Florida managing principal with the BDO USA accounting firm

Taken for ‘grant-ed’

(21:04) The Free Application for Federal Student Aid helps students pay for college through grants, loans and work-study programs. This year’s changes are causing delays, frustration and confusion over eligibility. An expert explains what families need to know and how to navigate the process.

GUEST:



Dave Sobush, Florida College Access Network director of research policy

Pitch perfect

(36:00) From tents to trails, Florida’s a fine place for camping, offering lots of sizzle to stakes for every adventurer. We’ve brought in a pair of “aide-de-camps,” so to speak, to share favorite spots, bust common myths and offer essential tips.

GUESTS:

