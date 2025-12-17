© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Art image says Florida Matters Live & Local inside a round quote box
Florida Matters Live & Local

Tracing tax money, a new history 'major,' hot lit, cat lovers unite, giving 2 hoots and more

By Sky Lebron,
Matthew PeddieAmelie HoraceGracyn DoctorLily Belcher
Published December 17, 2025 at 4:02 PM EST
Rows of boxes situated next to each other in a gymnasium with a basketball hoop at the far left
Amelie Horace
/
WUSF
Boxes are seen at The Salvation Army on West Sligh Avenue in Tampa on Dec. 17, 2025. It is collecting goods and giving gift boxes to families in need this holiday season.

Learn more about an investigation into Medicaid money used by the DeSantis administration to fight a pair of amendments. Also, meet the new history center CEO and pick up some giving inspiration.

"Florida Matters Live & Local" starts with a new report from the Tampa Bay Times. Apparently, your tax dollars helped pay for the governor's ads against two constitutional amendments. Guest host Sky Lebron talks with the reporters who did the digging.

But there's more. The Tampa Bay area has a fresh voice of history, just settled in from Paris. Bienvenue, c’est merveilleux!

And for those craving a little literary heat, we’ll dive into the latest steamy reads making waves, then swing by a spot where feline friendlies can sip and snuggle — and even adopt a purr-fect pet.

Finally, the season of giving is in full swing. Here are some ways locals are finding meaningful ways to make a difference. Yes, generosity still thrives in Tampa Bay.

Following the $$$$

(0:00) According to a new report, the DeSantis administration diverted more than $35 million in tax dollars — including funds meant for health care, child welfare and addiction services — to oppose amendments on abortion rights and recreational pot. State officials labeled the spending “public service announcements,” but records show the ads were targeted to influence voters. We talk to the reporters who detailed how the money was moved.

GUESTS:

  • Alexandra Glorioso, a Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau reporter
  • Justin Garcia, Tampa Bay Times reporter

A new chapter in the history center books

(12:02) The Tampa Bay History Center has a new CEO: Audrey Chapuis, formerly of the American Library in Paris. She joins the show to discuss what drew her from across the pond, the challenges ahead and how she hopes to tell the region’s 12,000-year-old story in a digital-first world.

GUEST:

  • Audrey Chapuis, New Tampa History Center CEO

Whiskers welcome

(21:06) Step inside a new cat cafe, where cozy corners and adoptable kittens make for a tail‑tingling experience. Sip, snack and snuggle with furry friends while supporting local rescues.

GUEST:

  • Lily Belcher, WUSF intern reporter

Passion between the covers

Fingers linger over each page, hesitating, knowing this story will make the heart race. The eyes wander through whispered secrets, savoring the satisfaction found only between the sheets. ... Whew! ... Now, settle down as we dive into the popularity of romance novels.

GUESTS:

  • Alicia Thompson, novelist
  • Melissa Saavedra, owner of Steamy Lit Bookstore

There’s giving! And giving back!

(36:08) From Salvation Army’s Angel Tree to the Light the World Giving Machine, discover how local donors are spreading holiday cheer and meeting real needs in the community. Remember, a simple gift can brighten a child’s day!

GUEST:

  • Kasey Hess, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

CHARITY ADVICE:

As our gift to you, here are some ideas on finding the right place to donate.

NPR articles

Online

  • Charity Navigator rates nonprofits on financial health and transparency.
  • Charity Watch is an independent charity watchdog that offers detailed evaluations.
  • GiveWell provides research-based recommendations on “high-impact” charity options.

Sky Lebron
I’m a host for WUSF, primarily for our daily, five-minute podcast The Bay Blend. It’s a fun time, giving you the news, culture and events going on the in the Tampa Bay area while telling a couple jokes on the way (the jokes land like 50% of the time). I’m also the back-up host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. I’m pretty much the Kyle Trask of WUSF, except I’ve actually been used in the last few years.
See stories by Sky Lebron
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
See stories by Matthew Peddie
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
See stories by Amelie Horace
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
See stories by Gracyn Doctor
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
See stories by Lily Belcher