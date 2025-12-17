Tracing tax money, a new history 'major,' hot lit, cat lovers unite, giving 2 hoots and more

"Florida Matters Live & Local" starts with a new report from the Tampa Bay Times. Apparently, your tax dollars helped pay for the governor's ads against two constitutional amendments. Guest host Sky Lebron talks with the reporters who did the digging.

But there's more. The Tampa Bay area has a fresh voice of history, just settled in from Paris. Bienvenue, c’est merveilleux!

And for those craving a little literary heat, we’ll dive into the latest steamy reads making waves, then swing by a spot where feline friendlies can sip and snuggle — and even adopt a purr-fect pet.

Finally, the season of giving is in full swing. Here are some ways locals are finding meaningful ways to make a difference. Yes, generosity still thrives in Tampa Bay.

Following the $$$$

(0:00) According to a new report, the DeSantis administration diverted more than $35 million in tax dollars — including funds meant for health care, child welfare and addiction services — to oppose amendments on abortion rights and recreational pot. State officials labeled the spending “public service announcements,” but records show the ads were targeted to influence voters. We talk to the reporters who detailed how the money was moved.

GUESTS:



Alexandra Glorioso, a Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau reporter

Justin Garcia, Tampa Bay Times reporter

A new chapter in the history center books

(12:02) The Tampa Bay History Center has a new CEO: Audrey Chapuis, formerly of the American Library in Paris. She joins the show to discuss what drew her from across the pond, the challenges ahead and how she hopes to tell the region’s 12,000-year-old story in a digital-first world.

GUEST:



Audrey Chapuis, New Tampa History Center CEO

Whiskers welcome

(21:06) Step inside a new cat cafe, where cozy corners and adoptable kittens make for a tail‑tingling experience. Sip, snack and snuggle with furry friends while supporting local rescues.

GUEST:

Lily Belcher, WUSF intern reporter

Passion between the covers

Fingers linger over each page, hesitating, knowing this story will make the heart race. The eyes wander through whispered secrets, savoring the satisfaction found only between the sheets. ... Whew! ... Now, settle down as we dive into the popularity of romance novels.

GUESTS:



Alicia Thompson, novelist

Melissa Saavedra, owner of Steamy Lit Bookstore

There’s giving! And giving back!

(36:08) From Salvation Army’s Angel Tree to the Light the World Giving Machine, discover how local donors are spreading holiday cheer and meeting real needs in the community. Remember, a simple gift can brighten a child’s day!

GUEST:



Kasey Hess, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

CHARITY ADVICE:

As our gift to you, here are some ideas on finding the right place to donate.

