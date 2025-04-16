-
Erik Dellenback said he submitted his resignation to the governor's office on March 10. His resignation will take effect May 1.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the charity operated by his wife will add a liaison to every state college.
The governor said Republican House leaders are joining the media and Democrats in "launching baseless smears" against him, the first lady and her foundation.
The governor called the settlement “100% appropriate" and said Republican lawmakers were “grasping at straws” to reflect negatively on the settlement, which he said has “nothing to do with Hope Florida.”
Republican Rep. Alex Andrade grills AHCA Secretary Shevaun Harris and her aides about $10 million from a legal settlement given to a direct-support organization that supports Casey DeSantis' Hope Florida program.
In a push to make help more accessible for Floridians in need, Gov. Ron DeSantis is adding a community resource liaison for the Hope Florida program to every sheriff's office in the state.