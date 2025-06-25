How to celebrate the Fourth of July across the Tampa Bay area

The Fourth of July is just over a month away, which means it’s almost time for several events to kick off around the greater Tampa Bay Area.

Fireworks, boat parades, sporting events and dining celebrations are just a few options Tampa Bay residents and guests can choose from to commemorate America’s 249th birthday.

Here is a county-by-county list to help plan your Independence Day:

Hillsborough County

Boom by the Bay: July 4, 4-10 p.m.

This year, Boom by the Bay is serving as the citywide Tampa celebration. This includes Star Spangled Sparkman, the Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works, and the Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk July 4 Boat Parade.

Star Spangled Sparkman: July 4, 5-9 p.m.

Sparkman Wharf is hosting its seventh annual Fourth of July celebration. Attendees can participate in various activities throughout the night, including watching a firework show, boat parades and a water ski show. This family-friendly event will have a DJ and other entertainment, such as the annual Blessing of the Fleet. $10 tickets can be bought online. Sparkman Wharf, 615 Channelside Dr. Tampa

July 4 Boat Parade: July 4, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Friends of the Riverwalk is continuing to host its fifth annual boat parade. There will be fireworks and a water ski show and Blessing of the Fleet in addition to the boat parade. If you want to register your boat to participate in the parade, registration is required. Viewers can attend the event for free, but can purchase VIP tickets for the Water Ski Show, parade and fireworks. The theme for the boat parade and competition is A Salute to Service, and prizes will be provided for the most patriotic boat. 615 Channelside Dr Tampa

The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration at Armature Works: July 4, 4-10 p.m.

This Armature Works event will give attendees multiple entertainment options, such as the annual hot dog eating competition and a riverfront concert. Free general admission tickets or VIP tickets can be purchased online . Armature Works, 1910 N Ola Ave., Tampa

Busch Gardens 4th of July Celebration: July 4-7

This four-day event invites attendees to head toward Festival Field to view an extended fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m.. Celebration viewing and participation is included with regular park admission, and guests wishing to buy tickets can purchase the 4th of July sale to save up to 55% on ticket prices. Various entertainment options take place the other days. 10165 McKinley Dr., Tampa

Catch the Spirit and Celebrate America July 4th Festival: July 4, 1-11 p.m.

The Hillsborough County Fair is offering free admission to the festival with antique car shows, food-eating contests, and a sunset drone show. After a day of live entertainment, Ridge Country Band will perform at the after party. Kids will be able to play at the Kids’ Zone and watch the pet parade. Although admission is free, parking will cost $10. 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover

July 4 Patriotic Boat Parade: July 4, starting at 6 p.m.

Pirate Water Taxi is departing from the Tampa Convention Dock to give passengers a front-row view of a boat parade, Blessing of the Fleet and fireworkd show. There will be a red, white and blue costume contest, with a prize awarded to the winner. Tickets can be booked online, with adult tickets starting at $30, and children’s tickets starting at $25. Tampa Convention Center Dock (Stop #7)

Plant City July 4th Celebration: July 4, 5-9:30 p.m.

For its 19th year, the City of Plant City will be hosting a celebration on the grass of Plant City Stadium. The event is free, but will cost $5 in cash for parking. There will be field activities and fireworks. Plant City Stadium, 1810 S Park Rd, Plant City

Lutz Independence Day: July 4, starting at 6:45 a.m.

This activity-filled event starts early for attendees who want to begin their Independence Day with Jazzercise and a 5k run. The run will start at the firehouse. There will be a flag ceremony along with a parade. Guests could register to participate in the parade float form on Facebook . 101 W Lutz Lake Fern Rd. Lutz

Temple Terrace 4th of July Celebration: July 4, starting at 10 a.m.

The City of Temple Terrace is hosting its 50th annual parade , which starts at 10 a.m.. Evening events that include performances and food vendors begin at 6 p.m. The firework show will then begin at 9:15 p.m. The parade will begin at Whiteway Dr. and Gillette Ave. Evening activities will be held at the 1st fairway of Temple Terrace Golf & Country Club (600 Inverness Ave.)

Pinellas County

Gulfport Picnic and Community Parade: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The City of Gulfport is hosting an event that will include hot dogs and drinks, with a community parade, music and children’s activities. Tomlinson Park, 1820 55th St. S, St. Petersburg

Clearwater Celebrates America, July 4, 5-9:45 p.m.

At the Clearwater Harbor , there will be food trucks, a performance by the Coachman Pops Orchestra and a silent disco party in addition to the fireworks. The city wants residents to understand that the Memorial Causeway Bridge will close at 9 p.m., so residents should anticipate traffic around the time of the fireworks show, which begins at 9:15 p.m. Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland Street, Clearwater

St. Pete Pier “The Fourth” Independence Day Celebration: July 4, 4-9:30 p.m.

This event will have a run on St. Pete Pier, food trucks and a family fun zone. At night, the City of St. Petersburg will put on a fireworks show . 600 2nd Ave NE St. Petersburg

St. Pete Pier Run by Orlando Health: starting at 6:30 a.m.

Runners or walkers participating in the fifth annual St. Pete Pier run will start near Spa Beach and will finish along the pier. There will be two different waves, with the first wave beginning at 6:30 a.m., and the second wave beginning at 7:45 a.m. Participants do have to pay a registration fee, and can register online . 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Largo Celebrates Independence Day: July 4, 6-9 p.m.

The City of Largo is hosting a music-filled celebration at Largo Central Park . Ultra Vinyl Band will kick off the event starting at 6 p.m., and Luna and the Warriors will follow at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show will start shortly after 9 p.m. This event has free admission. On-site parking is available for $10 by credit card only, but there is also free parking at Largo Middle School and $5 parking at Largo High School. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Dr, Largo

Treasure Island 4th of July Fireworks: July 4, starting at 9 p.m.

Attendees can bring a towel or chair to view beachfront fireworks on Treasure Island . Parking will be offered for $25 by credit card only. Gulf Front Park Lot, 10400 Gulf Blvd, Treasure Island

4th of July Aboard Yacht StarShip: July 4, 7-10 p.m.

This cruise will offer a DJ for music entertainment, along with an open bar to accompany the firework show, which will occur rain or shine. There will be a buffet for dinner. Tickets can be bought online . 25 Causeway Boulevard Slip #55, Clearwater

5th of July Taste of St. Pete: July 5, 4-0 p.m.

A variety of food vendors will gather at Tropicana Field to provide Tampa Bay area guests and residents with an afternoon of food options and music. Attendees must RSVP online . 1 Tropicana Dr., St Petersburg

Innisbrook Resort Fourth of July Weekend Festivities: July 3-6

Innisbrook resort is hosting an activity-filled weekend. There will be many outdoor events such as tennis, golf and swimming. There will be a golf cart parade and live music entertainment on Independence Day. Following the Fourth, there will be a barbecue and fireworks show. Participants can book a stay at the resort online . The fireworks show is also open to the public on July 5, and tickets can be bought online . 36750 U.S. Highway 19 N., Palm Harbor

Safety Harbor Independence Day Celebration and Parade: July 4, 10 a.m.-12 p.m, 5-9 p.m.

Safety Harbor is beginning the free Independence Day Celebration with a parade . Participants can call to enter a float in the parade. After the parade, there will be a Patriotic Ceremony. In the evening, food, live entertainment and fireworks will be offered by the city. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. The parade will start on Main Street. The evening activities will be held at Waterfront Park, 105 Veterans Memorial Lane.

Clearwater Threshers Baseball Independence Day Celebration: July 2-3, 6:30 p.m.

The Threshers are hosting the Tampa Tarpons in a back-to-back Independence Day Celebration at BayCare Ballpark. The evening will include the Threshers’ largest fireworks show. Tickets can be bought online . 601 N Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater

Hometown USA Dunedin: July 4, 6-10 p.m.

This free event will feature a golf cart parade, which begins in downtown Dunedin and ends at TD Ballpark. There will be live music entertainment, along with games, a movie and a fireworks show at the end of the night. There will be free limited parking. TD Ballpark, 373 Douglas Ave.

Tarpon Springs Patriotic Picnic: July 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The City of Tarpon Springs is hosting its annual Fourth of July picnic. It includes live music entertainment, food, bounce houses and waterslides. Craig Park, 100 Library Ln.

Pasco County

Summerfest Zephyrhills: June 28, 2-9:30 p.m.

Viewers can watch Independence Day fireworks early during the 10th annual firework show . This event will have several activities such as free raffles, a kids zone and food. Fireworks will go off over Zephyr Lake at the end of the night. 38116 5th Ave., Zephyrhills

4th of July Celebration at Avalon Park: July 4 5-9 p.m.

Avalon Park is hosting the annual celebration featuring food trucks, a bounce park and multiple competitions. This event is free and open to the public. There will be a bike parade and an apple pie bake-off. Avalon residents can participate in a porch decorating contest. Participants in the bike parade and bake-off are required to register online . 4424 Friendly Way, Wesley Chapel

Sarasota County

Stars, Stripes, and Rooftop Delights: July 4, starting at 7 p.m.

Atop the Westin Sarasota, attendees can register online to celebrate Independence Day with a view of downtown Sarasota with music from a DJ. Included in the ticket is a barbecue buffet. The Westin Sarasota, 100 Marina View Drive, Sarasota

Red, White & Food Festival: July 3, 4-9 p.m.

Various food vendors will be stopping at The Mall at University Town Center for tailgate . This event is free admission and includes free parking. There will also be a firework show. 140 University Town Center Dr., Sarasota

Siesta Key Community Fireworks: July 4, 8-9:30 p.m.

The Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 34th annual firework event at Siesta Beach. The fireworks will launch at dusk. 948 Beach Road, Siesta Key

Manatee County

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Bradenton Marauders: July 3 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Bradenton Marauders are hosting an Independence Day celebration. The first 1,500 fans will receive a free shirt, and there will be a post-game firework show. Fans can purchase tickets online . 1611 9th St W, Bradenton

4th of July Fireworks on the Manatee River: July 4, 9:30-10 p.m.

Attendees can view a firework show over the Manatee River. The fireworks can be viewed on either the Palmetto or Bradenton side of the river.

Polk County

Thunder on the Ridge: July 4, 4-10 p.m.

This free event features kids activities, live music entertainment, food and a fireworks show. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. 555 Ledwith Ave, Haines City

Red, White & Kaboom: July 3, 6-9:30 p.m.

At Lake Mirror, the City of Lakeland is hosting Red, White & Kaboom . Gary Love and the Moonlighters are performing, with fireworks following. Sponsor T. Mims Corporation is asking all attendees to bring non-perishable food items to assist Volunteers in Service to the Elderly. Lake Mirror along the Frances Langford Promenade, Lakeland

Hernando County

Heroes Boat Parade: July 4, 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Hernando Beach Yacht Club is hosting its fourth annual boat parade and silent auction. Tickets to watch the parade and the after party can be purchased online .

Citrus County

Patriotic Evening: July 3, starting at 5 p.m.

This free event hosted by the City of Inverness will showcase Mock of Ages, a Def Leppard tribute, and Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols. There will also be food vendors and family games. The evening will be wrapped up with a fireworks show. 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness