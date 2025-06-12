MOSI’s Digital Dome is adding more musical laser shows throughout the summer

Summer laser shows at MOSI are expanding after multiple sold-out shows in May.

Pop icon Taylor Swift was the first artist featured in MOSI’s laser show series. Rock legends Pink Floyd and Queen were the second and third artists to be introduced.

The Digital Dome is adding several fan favorites throughout the summer, with 360-degree laser shows featuring two artists per night on select Fridays from June to August.

Tickets are $10 for MOSI members or $13 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased online . If you are wishing to view both laser shows, you must purchase two separate tickets.

The first show begins at 6:30 p.m., with the second following at 8:15 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will view a live star show before the laser show.

Here’s the lineup of summer shows:



June 13 – Laser Taylor Swift / Laser Metallica

June 27 – Laser Elton John / Laser Genesis

July 18 – Laser Rush / Laser Grateful Dead

July 25 – Laser Led Zeppelin / Laser Queen

August 8 – Laser Beatles / Laser U2

Aug. 22 – Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon / Laser Pink Floyd: The Wall

MOSI’s Saunders Planetarium & Digital Dome became the country’s second-largest planetarium after reopening on April 1. The dome was previously the IMAX Saunders Planetarium until 2017.

Compared to the 46-seat capacity of the previous planetarium, the Digital Dome has a 300-seat capacity, which means hundreds more Tampa Bay area residents can enjoy the laser shows throughout the summer.