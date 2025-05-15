Rock out to Queen, Pink Floyd music laser shows at MOSI's Digital Dome Theatre

Is this the real life or is this just fantasy?

Because Tampa's Museum of Science and Industry is helping you escape from reality with laser shows featuring the music of classic rock bands Queen and Pink Floyd.

After Thursday's Taylor Swift's laser show sold out, MOSI decided to crank up the volume on Friday, May 23, with back-to-back shows inside its Digital Dome Theatre.

MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith said that after seeing how quickly tickets went for the pop icon's show, it's clear the Tampa Bay area is ready for more "music-meet-science" experiences.

“Whether you’re a Swiftie, a classic rock fan or just looking for something wildly different to do for a night out, these laser shows are unforgettable," Smith said.

ALSO READ: MOSI's digital dome will light up for Taylor Swift laser show

You can first get ready to stomp your feet and rock it out with Queen at 6:30 p.m. According to a news release, songs will include "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Under Pressure," "We Will Rock You," and "Another One Bites the Dust."

The 70-minute show will celebrate "the legacy of Freddie Mercury and Queen with stunning visuals and surround sound that fills the dome."

Then, get away with "Laser Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon," which starts at 8:15 p.m.

According to MOSI, the 70-minute show will be a visually captivating journey through one of rock's most iconic albums, 1973's "Dark Side of the Moon."

Both shows require a separate ticket, but MOSI is encouraging guests to attend both for a full evening of rock and lasers. The shows for all ages begin with a live star tour of the night sky. BBQ and a full-service bar are on site until 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10, or $8 for MOSI members.

MOSI said it's expected to sell fast, so if you don't want to be under pressure, you might want to get it before another one bites the dust.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with food from Station House BBQ and a full bar available throughout the night — with the caveat that food or drinks will not be permitted inside the theater.

Click here to learn more about the Queen show. And click here to learn more about Pink Floyd.

