Feeling the heat? Some tips on how to save on your electric bill

It’s officially summer, and residents across the greater Tampa Bay region idents are no stranger to record-breaking temperatures.

You may feel the need to constantly use your air conditioner to keep up with the Florida heat, but that can quickly become costly on your electricity bill.

Air conditioning companies are also facing increased labor costs due to constantly replacing units across the Tampa Bay area. These costs may be passed on to customers, causing higher priced repairs and replacements.

Surviving the summer months doesn’t have to mean turning off the air conditioner in your home. According to Tampa Electric, there are small changes you can make to ensure that your power bill isn’t as high as the temperatures.

Ways to save money through saving power

Air conditioning tips:

Make sure to set your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, with your fan on auto. According to Tampa Electric, every degree below 78 degrees can increase your power bill from 6-8%.



Turn on ceiling fans only in rooms you are currently in. Checking that all ceiling fans are off in empty rooms is a small task, yet very cost-effective. Blades should be rotating counter-clockwise during summer months and clockwise during winter months.

Close curtains and blinds.

Change or clean air conditioning filters once per month. Make sure the filters are facing the correct direction.

Heating up food on the grill or in the microwave can keep your kitchen cool.

Check your attic insulation. Proper levels of ceiling insulation is key to keeping your home cool and saving about 15% every year on your power bill.

Power conservation tips:



Turn off or shut down monitors, computers, and other electronics connected to power when not in use.

Keep your refrigerator at 37 degrees with your freezer at 5 degrees. If possible, turn on the power-saver mode. Refrain from leaving the refrigerator doors open.

Clean your refrigerator coils quarterly.

Look for leaky or cracked windows and doors. If you have a fireplace, check your fireplace damper.

Water conservation tips:



Only allow your pool pump to operate for eight hours a day. Check with your pool service to see what is recommended.

Limit your showers to under seven minutes.

Water heater temperatures should be lowered to 120 degrees.

Only complete a load of laundry when the washer is full and with cold water.

Only run the dishwasher when it is full.