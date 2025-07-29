A Bradenton church is on the '11 to Save' preservation list

The Manatee Village 1887 Church in Bradenton was named one of 11 historical sites under threat for 2025.

The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation released its yearly '11 to Save' list, which highlights jeopardized historic places around the state. Each site is nominated by the public, with the hope of raising awareness, continuing preservation and showcasing Florida's diverse historical sites.

“By safeguarding these sites, we’re not just preserving buildings and landscapes, but also the diverse histories and voices that contribute to our shared heritage," Mike Cosden, the organization's board president, said in a news release.

The church was the one site in the Tampa Bay area that made the list this year.

History of the 1887 Church at Manatee Village Historical Park

Construction started on the church in 1887. However, assembly was quickly stopped due to a yellow fever outbreak, which killed the pastor and multiple congregants.

In 1889, two years after the outbreak, community members finished the church. This established the first Christian congregation on the Florida mainland south of Tampa

The Manatee United Methodist Church donated the structure in 1975. The previously built 1860 courthouse and the church were moved for a U.S. Bicentennial preservation project to what is now known as the Manatee Village Historical Park that same year.

That project started the journey of protecting this piece of Florida's religious history.

“Like many historic projects, this one began with grassroots advocates who recognized its value as one of the first community gathering spaces for homesteaders along the Manatee River," Phaedra Dolan, director of the Clerk & Comptroller's historical resources department, said in a release.

The church does not hold weekly services anymore, but community members still utilize the space for weddings, memorials, baptisms and other events. When there are no events being held, visitors and residents can visit the church as a museum.

Original pews, a stained-glass star window and vaulted ceilings are some of the church's features.

“This building carries the energy of those who experienced life’s milestones — weddings, baptisms, funerals — within its walls," Andrea Knies, the president of Friends of Manatee Village, said in a release. "It continues to serve as a place for reflection and connection."

What's next?

As of now, the church needs a roof replacement and other structural updates during this new preservation effort.

The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation will be appointing an ambassador to become familiar with the church and the park. The "11 to Save" program and the Friends of Manatee Village nonprofit group will continue to support the mission of preservation through raising awareness and money.

“We deeply value the work of our nonprofit partners who lead efforts to raise awareness and secure funding to keep this building — and the stories it holds — accessible for generations to come," Angel Colonneso, clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller for Manatee County, said in a release.

