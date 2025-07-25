Tampa Bay Water is offering rebates to customers for sprinkler system upgrades

We're over a month into summer, and your monthly utility bills may be higher after running your air conditioner and sprinklers to keep up with the Florida heat.

However, Tampa Bay Water is starting a new pilot program that can provide some relief on your water bill, improve your sprinkler system efficiency and help reduce water waste across the city.

Residents across the Tampa Bay area can start applying for rebates. This includes anyone who uses potable water for irrigation from Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, as well as Tampa, St. Petersburg, and New Port Richey.

“We understand homeowners want a healthy, well-maintained lawn," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a news release. "That’s why the water department provides expert advice, tools, and guidance, so that homeowners are making the most of out every drop.”

Amelia Brown, demand management program manager at Tampa Bay Water, added the program "encourages Tampa Bay homeowners to check and upgrade their sprinkler systems by offering rebates that make it easy to save water, reduce costs, and still enjoy a healthy, beautiful landscape.”

In order to receive benefits from the program, homeowners must follow four steps outlined by the Tampa Water Department and Tampa Bay Water Wise.

First, homeowners are required to hire a licensed Irrigation Specialty Contractor from a designated list of seven contractors.

After the contractor evaluates the current irrigation system condition and considers any improvements that qualify for rebates, the contractor will determine a fee for the initial visit. The rebate program offers $50 for any charges to the homeowner during the evaluation.

The contractor will begin the irrigation work after the homeowner approves the proposed changes. There will be an itemized receipt and a Contractor Rebate Form after the work is completed that both the contractor and homeowner must sign.

The last step includes applying for the rebate online by Sept. 30. The homeowner must submit all required documents, including the Contractor Rebate Form. Only one rebate application per household is allowed, so ensure that all upgrades are done before applying.

For more information, including a list of required documents and rebate measures, visit Tampa Bay Water Wise's website on sprinkler system rebates.