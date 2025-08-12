© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
United Launch Alliance and the U.S. Space Force are sending classified payloads into orbit

Central Florida Public Media | By Marian Summerall
Published August 12, 2025 at 9:52 AM EDT
Vulcan Centaur rolling out to the launch pad.
Walter Scriptunas II
/
United Launch Alliance
The Vulcan Centaur rolls out to the launch pad ahead of this week's scheduled launch.

For the first time, United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan rocket is launching a national security mission, with a planned liftoff Tuesday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

While this will be ULA's third time launching its Vulcan Centaur rocket, it's the first time carrying payloads for the U.S. Space Force.

The mission includes classified payloads, as well as an experimental navigation satellite system ― the first of its kind for the Department of Defense in nearly 50 years.

In a post on X, ULA said, "This is the first national security space launch aboard the certified Vulcan rocket. The Vulcan rocket will deploy the USSF-106 mission directly to geosynchronous (GEO) orbit using the high-performance Centaur V upper stage."

A geosynchronous orbit is about 22,000 miles above the Earth and matches the planet's rotational period, allowing a payload deployed there to orbit above roughly the same spot.

The maiden launch of Vulcan Centaur was back in January 2024. About 10 months later, the rocket flew on its national security certification flight. Vulcan Centaur replaces ULA's Atlas V, which had racked up over a 100 orbital launches

The mission's launch window opens on Tuesday between 7:59 and 8:59 p.m. You can watch the live feed from ULA here. 
Copyright 2025 Central Florida Public Media

Marian Summerall
