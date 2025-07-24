UCF's new space MBA could add rocket fuel to space industry careers

The University of Central Florida's new Space MBA offers graduate students another way to soar higher in the space industry.

For over 60 years, UCF has paired with NASA. The Orlando university is only about 35 miles from Florida's Space Coast, and it opened in the 1960s originally as a technical college with ties to NASA – coining the nickname Space-U.

Associate provost for space commercialization and strategy at UCF, Greg Autry, said this new advanced path offers students another connection into the rapidly growing industry.

"Our typical student," he said, "tends to be somebody that's, say, a working engineering or science professional who aspires to management or finds themselves, for better or worse, being moved into management positions and wants to have the skills to handle those processes."

In addition to this new MBA, UCF has over 35 space-related degrees and partnerships with Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and other aerospace manufacturers.

The MBA has 14 courses all centered around the commercial space industry, including classes like Space Leadership, Law and Ethics.

The entire Space MBA program is offered online.

"I'm hoping that we're going to be a supplier of talented workforce to the Space Coast's booming commercial sector, as well as NASA, where already 30% of the folks over at Kennedy Space Center have a UCF degree of some sort," Autry said. "Then we're going to expand our influence in the space world far beyond that."

Autry said this degree is also for people who find their business work merging with the space industry.

"Maybe you're in the tech business, for instance, or the hospitality business, and you find that space is becoming more important to your sector and you'd like to segue into a space focus," Autry said. "We'd love to have you in this program. We think that's a real opportunity for you to learn about what's going on in space and make those connections, as well as get a great accredited MBA."

The application deadline is Dec. 1. Students will be admitted during spring terms.

