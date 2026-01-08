Sky's the limit for airport boss, recalling Tampa lunch counter sit-ins, musicians band together

"Florida Matters Live & Local" host Matthew Peddie offers a bit of the future and past.

We take off with Tampa International Airport CEO Michael Stephens, who keeps millions of passengers moving smoothly through one the world's finest airports. From expansion plans to travel tips, he gives us a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to keep planes and passengers on schedule.

Next, meet the director of new documentary highlighting Tampa’s untold civil rights history. “Triumph: Tampa’s Untold Chapter in the Civil Rights Movement” tells the story of brave teens and local leaders who staged 1960 lunch counter sit-ins, challenging segregation long before many thought change was possible.

Finally, the Tampa Community Band offers local musicians a creative outlet. Two members share how music has shaped their lives.

Leading the local soar spot

(0:00) Leading one of Florida’s busiest airports comes with plenty of turbulence, but Tampa International CEO Michael Stephens tries to have it all under control. Hear about the challenges of steering through massive growth, employee support during government shutdowns and the upcoming Airside D expansion. He also opens up about his journey that started as an air traffic controller.

GUEST:



Michael Stephens, CEO of Tampa International Airport



Tampa in the Civil Rights movement

(21:01) The city’s role comes into focus with a new documentary on the 1960 lunch counter sit-ins. Through interviews with participants and their families, the “Triumph: Tampa's Untold Chapter in the Civil Rights Movement” captures the bravery of students and local leaders who fought for justice. The director reflects on telling these untold stories.

GUEST:



Danny Bruno, WEDU producer, director and videographer

Strike up the band!

(36:02) Meet two longtime musicians keeping Tampa in perfect pitch. From trombones and tubas to clarinets, they discuss returning to music after decades with the Tampa Community Band. Their story shows how the joy of playing together hits all the right notes.

GUESTS:

