Teachers at Pasco County schools with D or F grades can get grants up to $15K

Pasco County is offering new incentives for teachers at eight opportunity schools this year.

Teachers who worked at one of the elementary or middle schools that received a D or F grade from the state are eligible for grants of up to $15,000.

The goal is to recognize educators working in high-need areas and to help recruit more staff in those schools, said Toni Zetzsche, spokeswoman for the District School Board of Pasco County.

“It's a group of schools that, based on past performance, we are looking to improve very quickly their proficiency and growth scores by providing them a high level of support,” she said.

The initiative was launched in July in hopes that the few vacancies left in opportunity schools would be filled before the first day of classes, Zetzsche said.

There are around 20 openings throughout the eight opportunity schools.

Shana Rafalski, assistant superintendent of opportunity schools at Pasco County, said the county is leveraging some of the money that came from the state this year, as opportunity schools have access to state funding.

Principals, assistant principals and any teacher currently working at these schools are eligible for the grants.

“The leadership is very excited to be able to provide an incentive to ensure that the hard-working teachers receive these funds,” she said. “We know the number one deciding factor for success for students is a high-quality teacher in front of them every day.”

People applying for new positions will also be eligible for some of the incentives.

Pasco County schools are providing four different incentives.

The State UniSIG Supplemental Teacher Incentive can be awarded to teachers with a “Highly Effective” or “Effective” State VAM rating for the 2024-2025 school year.

If they have a highly effective or effective VMA rating, that means they are successful in helping students achieve proficiency rates.

Eligible teachers may get up to $15,000 for their service at opportunity schools.

The Student Achievement Incentive is meant for teachers with a three-year aggregate District SPM of “Effective” or “Highly Effective.”

The District SPM is based on annual evaluations that teachers receive from their administrator.

Since it is based on a three-year average, teachers who are in their first or second year of teaching won't qualify for this incentive.

Eligible teachers may receive up to $4,500, depending on their employment time at an opportunity school.

The Recruitment & Retention Incentive can be awarded for instructional staff without VAM or SPM scores.

Instructional staff may qualify for up to $2,000 to support new teachers at opportunity schools.

The ASEP/PLACE Discount is meant for any member of an opportunity school instructional staff.

This grant is intended for instructional staff members with children attending Pasco County schools and requiring daycare.

They will receive a 50% discount on ASEP/PLACE before and after school programs during the school year.

It's an opportunity for teachers working in opportunity schools to receive a discount on after-school or before-school care.

Zetzsche said these incentives are meant to help with student achievement.

“Our goal is to provide every student in our district with the best teacher, the best instructional staff member, in front of them at all times that we can possibly give them,” she said.

The eligible opportunity schools in Pasco County are:



Anclote Elementary

Chester Taylor Elementary

Fox Hollow Elementary

Gulfside Elementary

New River Elementary

Richey Elementary

West Zephyrhills Elementary

Gulf Middle

Teachers interested in migrating to one of the opportunity schools can check employment opportunities on Pasco County’s website .

Current teachers and instructional staff don’t need to apply for a grant because they are automatically eligible.

Zetzsche said it's a great time to be a part of something that's laser-focused on creating opportunities for students in those classrooms.

“There's such an opportunity to give back every single day in those schools, those opportunity schools, you see growth, you see love, you have the opportunity to change lives,” she said.