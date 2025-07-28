© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Tampa sets a heat record at 100 degrees, and more is in store

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published July 28, 2025 at 5:51 AM EDT
Map shows counties from South Florida to the north under a heat advisory, they're shaded in orange
Florida Public Radio Emergency Network
A heat advisory will again be in effect across much of Florida on July 28, 2025.

Tampa set the record on Sunday, and the extreme heat could continue through Tuesday with heat indexes of 112 or higher in some areas.

Tampa’s official temperature reached 100 degrees on Sunday for the first time since records began 135 years ago.

The National Weather Service office in Ruskin confirmed the century mark at 3:30 p.m. at Tampa International Airport, the city’s official reporting site.

Until Sunday, Tampa’s highest recorded temperature was 99 degrees—reached earlier the same day, as well as on June 5, 1985, and June 26, 2020.

Official records for Tampa began on April 1, 1890.

William Maxham, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, said temperatures could approach record levels again over the next couple of days.

"The heat ridge in the upper atmosphere over Florida is shifting westward," Maxham said, "but today, underneath that ridge, we have fewer clouds and sinking air, that's gonna help to push actual temperatures to near 100 [Monday] and Tuesday."

The region has been under a heat advisory, and heat indexes have approached or exceeded 110 degrees, including on Sunday.

ALSO READ: The extreme heat continues, and more records could be broken this week

While other parts of the region have hit triple digits before, Tampa had previously fallen short — largely because of its proximity to Tampa Bay. According to meteorologists, sea breezes from the Gulf and Atlantic, high humidity, and frequent afternoon cloud cover or thunderstorms have historically helped keep the city’s temperature below 100.

Forecasters say high heat will continue Monday and Tuesday, with actual temps approaching record values and heat indexes of 112 or higher in some areas. A heat advisory is in effect Monday, and another may be issued for Tuesday.
Rick Mayer
I'm the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
