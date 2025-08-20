Former FSU president Thrasher is remembered as a 'servant leader'

Legislative leaders, a state Supreme Court justice and a former governor were among a host of heavyweights who paid homage Tuesday to “the epitome of a servant leader,” former Florida State University President and former House Speaker John Thrasher.

Several hundred people gathered at Ruby Diamond Concert Hall on the Florida State campus for a celebration of life event honoring Thrasher, who died May 30 at age 81 after a battle with cancer.

Thrasher, whose public-service career spanned three decades and who often referred to himself as “a country lawyer from Clay County,” served in the House and Senate before being tapped in 2014 as president of FSU, where he had earned his bachelor and law degrees.

Thrasher was “an honest, hard-working man,” his widow, Jean, told a rapt audience Tuesday.

“He cared about others. He cared about the way he treated them. He treated them with respect and dignity,” she said. “He set a good example. I just called him a sweet man. You know, he was sweet. He was sweet to me all the time. … So what I really want to say is, because I know he's here with us, I was so proud to be your wife. I love you and thank you for being a partner for 60 years.”

During his tenure in the Legislature, Thrasher, a Republican, was a close ally of former Gov. Jeb Bush and helped carry out Bush’s overhaul of the state’s education system that included a controversial school-grading system and rigorous testing of student performance.

Bush on Tuesday attributed many of his successes as governor to Thrasher, crediting the former speaker for “the biggest suite of reforms in K-12 history,” helping to carry out changes in the legal system and expanding state spending on land preservation, among other things.

The former governor contrasted the current political landscape to the era when he and Thrasher were two of Florida's most powerful men.

“We now live in a world where owning the other side through social media and going on cable news is the way that you measure your sense of accomplishment. Well, I thank God I got to work with John Thrasher in an era of getting stuff done,” Bush said.

Thrasher, a Vietnam veteran, “was the epitome of a servant leader,” Bush added.

“For a guy as successful in everything he did — a warrior, a school board member, a lobbyist, chairman of the Republican Party, legislator, speaker of the House, president of his beloved FSU — John Thrasher had one of the smallest egos, not just among politicians, which are known for ego, but out of everyone,” Bush said. “He took the blame, even if it wasn't his fault. He was a giver, not a taker. He mentored people, including me and many other people gathered here today. He was tough, but always kind-hearted.”

FSU President Richard McCullough called his predecessor “a giant in Florida politics and a true statesman” who “loved and adored Florida State.”

Thrasher “credited three things” for his success in life, McCollough said: “God, Jean, and FSU. In that order.”

Thrasher became speaker in 1998, the same year Bush was first elected — and as Republicans cemented what remains a dominance of state government. Thrasher’s bid to become FSU president initially drew some opposition, in part, because of his lack of an academic background and his partisanship.

But Thrasher, who as a lawmaker took numerous steps to support the university, such as helping start its medical school, quickly won over many of his critics.

Ed Burr, a former longtime FSU trustee, called Thrasher “a man, a real man, a man's man, and a true leader of people.”

Thrasher attended his final FSU football game as president sitting among the students and fans, Burr said.

“He embraced the moment, and really it reflected the way he led this university, sort of shoulder-to-shoulder with the people, not from a podium or a skybox. And he loved the experience,” he said.

Thrasher frequently called his stint at Florida State “the best job ever,” according to many people who knew him.

Tuesday’s event, which lasted more than two hours, was interspersed with tears and laughter and numerous reflections on Thrasher’s faith.

Among the people in the crowd were Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula; former House Speaker Will Weatherford; former Senate President Jim Scott; Florida Supreme Court Justice Charles Canady and his wife, Rep. Jennifer Canady, R-Lakeland; former Senate President Jeff Atwater; former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, D-Tallahassee; state university system Chancellor Ray Rodrigues; and Florida Atlantic University President Adam Hasner.

Florida State University’s Marching Chiefs capped the celebration with a rousing rendition of the school’s song, “Hymn to the Garnet and Gold.”

Former House Speaker Allan Bense, who was elected to the House when Thrasher was speaker, was chairman of FSU’s Board of Trustees when Thrasher was selected as president.

“We took some bullets, but I told everyone John Thrasher will be a great president. He understands people, how to deal with people. He understands the political process, and he’s a heck of a fundraiser,” Bense told The News Service of Florida at Tuesday’s event.

He said Thrasher showed “such leadership” following a school shooting on campus a year after becoming president.

Bense said he and Thrasher stepped into a private room and embraced after the state Board of Governors approved the former speaker as FSU’s president.

“We were both sobbing. I was crying my eyes out. He was, too. We had to wait about 10 minutes to leave because our eyes were all red,” Bense said, laughing. “I didn’t just like John Thrasher. I loved John Thrasher. He was a good man. I hope people say that Allan Bense was a good man.”

Bush advised younger people to emulate Thrasher in their relationships, their faith and their approach to life.

“Strive to have a servant’s heart in all that you do, no matter your vocation. Serving others will give your life much more purpose and meaning than you can imagine. Be like John Thrasher. Be humble. Humility means sharing credit, serving without accolades, staying grounded when successful, and learning from the inevitable failures of life. Strive to be like John Thrasher,” Bush said.

Julie Weinberg, one of Thrasher’s two daughters, relayed an anecdote highlighting her father’s affinity for his alma mater and the long-running rivalry between his school and the University of Florida. She recalled her father’s reaction when she introduced him to the UF grad who later became her husband.

“He said, ‘Julie, I’d rather you date a Democrat than a Gator,’” Weinberg recalled.