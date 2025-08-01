Florida heatwave, investigation into Brightline deaths, and weekly news briefing

Florida heatwave

This week, a dangerous heat wave set records across Florida.

There have been multiple heat warnings and heat advisories across the state.

Last Sunday, Tampa reached 100 degrees for the first time since temperature records began in 1890.

We spoke about what's causing this heatwave and how extreme heat can affect your health.

Guests:

Megan Borowski , meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

, meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. Dr. Cheryl Holder, executive director and co-founder of Florida Clinicians for Climate Action.

Investigation into Brightline deaths

Brightline was the first private passenger train to open in more than a century. But since 2018, more than 180 people have died on its tracks.

A yearlong investigation from WLRN News and the Miami Herald explores why Brightline remains the deadliest passenger train in the country.

Guests:

Joshua Ceballos , WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter.

, WLRN's Local Government Accountability Reporter. Aaron Leibowitz, reporter for The Miami Herald.

Weekly news briefing

Mobile homeowners in Florida are being priced out of their communities.

Since World War II, it's been one of the easiest paths to home ownership. Buy a manufactured building and rent the lot underneath. But that has changed as lot rents continue to rise.

Florida has now carried out 9 executions this year. It's the most executions in a single year for the state since 1976 when the death penalty was reinstated. Two more executions are scheduled for August.

Governor Ron DeSantis says he's prepared to suspend the Orange County Mayor and the County Commission if they don't sign onto an expanded agreement with ICE. The agreement would require the county to transport ICE detainees to detention facilities like one in the Everglades known as Alligator Alcatraz.

The Trump administration is releasing more than $5 billion in grants for schools across the country. About $396 million in Florida education funds had been frozen during a spending review.

Burrowing owls have long been fixtures of Florida Atlantic University's campus life. And it's been the school's mascot since the mid-1980s. But FAU's construction plans could push out the iconic birds, sparking protests from students and advocates.

