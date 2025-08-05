© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

How to safely prep your boats and electric vehicles ahead of hurricane flooding

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published August 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Five boats on a wooden dock, floating on blue water with white clouds and blue sky backdrop.
Jessica Meszaros
/
WUSF
Boats docked at Lands End Marina in Apollo Beach

Electric vehicle fires after flood events represent a significant challenge to the modern fire service.

With hurricane season upon us, it's time to make a plan for your boats and electric cars.

Storm surge from Hurricane Helene last September caught many residents off guard, according to Hillsborough County Firefighter Captain Jeff Hartzner.

"A lot of these boats got lifted off their boat lifts, and then they just ... drifting around Tampa Bay, the canals," he said.

Drifting boats can damage other people’s property, while potentially spilling fuel and oil into the environment as the vessels sustain damage themselves.

“Then you got the wind pushing that boat. It could be stuck against somebody's dock, or it goes up against somebody else's boat,” Hartzner said.

If a storm is heading your way, Hartzner said it's best to take your boat out of the water and head to higher ground.

“Whether you have a professional company come and relocate the boat, or you have a trailer that's available to put on there — just move it out of the evacuation area,” he said.

Four different boats edging their way onto Bonita Beach Road with vegetation and powerlines behind them.
Jessica Meszaros
/
WUSF Public Media
These four boats, along with many others, floated from the bay alongside Bonita Beach Road due to Hurricane Ian storm surge.

Pretty much the same goes for your electric vehicles — bikes and scooters, too.

Hillsborough Fire Investigator David Tucker said to make sure anything with a lithium battery stays high and dry, away from flood waters.

"The very large contained power cells in EVs present a very significant fire load potential of the confined battery over-pressurizing and causing small explosions," he said.

ALSO READ: Here's how to find your hurricane evacuation zone across Florida

While EV fires are not statistically significant compared to internal combustion engines, Tucker said EV fires do represent a challenge to the modern fire service.

"We are trying to catch up to the technology that's ever evolving. They're ever more present in our surroundings," Tucker said.

He suggested EV owners who plan to evacuate ahead of a storm should map out the charging stations along their route.

"If you choose to stay at home and you sustain any type of flood exposure or flood damage, make sure that you're contacting your dealership or service center and getting their recommendations before you just re-power up the vehicle," he said.

White four-door Tesla electric vehicle parked on a sandy lot with palm trees, boats and blue water behind it.
Jessica Meszaros
/
WUSF
Tesla EV in the parking lot of Lands End Marina in Apollo Beach.

When asked how many vehicle and structure fires Hillsborough recorded during last year’s hurricanes, county officials released numbers with the caveat that not all were necessarily caused by hurricanes directly.

From the day before through the day after Hurricane Helene passed on Sept. 26, 2024, there were 12 building fires and seven vehicle fires.

And from the day before through the day after Hurricane Milton passed on Oct. 9, 2024, there were 10 building fires and two vehicle fires.

This conversation was part of a series of hurricane planning events hosted by Hillsborough County.
Jessica Meszaros
My main role for WUSF is to report on climate change and the environment, while taking part in NPR’s High-Impact Climate Change Team. I’m also a participant of the Florida Climate Change Reporting Network.
