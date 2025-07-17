© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

Artificial intelligence may soon give Florida farmers access to crop damage data during a hurricane

WUSF | By Jessica Meszaros
Published July 17, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
Two green trees with yellow citrus knocked to the grassy/sandy ground.
UF/IFAS
/
Courtesy
Crop damage after Hurricane Ian.

The prototype will soon be tested at select farms within Immokalee in Collier County and Ona in Hardee County.

In January, University of Florida researchers presented a report to the Florida Senate Agriculture Committee estimating that three hurricanes caused up to $975.8 million in ag production losses for 2024.

After a hurricane passes, data on how the storm affected local crops can be slow to come out.

Now, researchers at UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences want to give farmers an artificial intelligence tool to get near-real-time results.

Nikos Tziolas, assistant professor and lead scientist on this for UF/IFAS, said it's a simple chat-based interface, which uses satellite imagery to answer questions conversationally.

The video below shows how the chat will function:
GAIA_Bot-soil.mp4

He said it will function a lot like ChatGPT.

"The user, the farmer, can open the chat and ask, ‘What are areas are flooded in my field?’ Or, ‘How does my crop health compare to last year after the event,’" he said.

"We have a cyber infrastructure [which] enables us to automatically download and process data from the whole Floridian territory," he continued.

And you don't have to be an expert to use this technology because it's so conversational.

Tziolas hopes this can also help agriculture extension agents in their line of work.

“The key component here is that users, non-experts in our case, like farmers or extension agents, have an opportunity to interact with the system using a simple natural language question,” he said.

Nikolaos Tziolas (right) taking spectral measurements in the field along with his student, Giannis Gallios (left).
Nikolaos Tziolas
/
Courtesy
Nikolaos Tziolas (right) taking spectral measurements in the field along with his student, Giannis Gallios (left).

Drones can always be used, but Tziolas argues that the method is usually more costly without the added benefit of utilizing maps and analyzing trends, like his AI model.

The prototype will soon be tested at select farms within Immokalee in Collier County and Ona in Hardee County.

Then the farmers can provide the team with feedback in the next six months.

It could be fully functioning and widely available by next year's hurricane season.

A $297,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture is paying for the tech development.
Tags
Weather AgricultureArtificial IntelligenceScience
Jessica Meszaros
My main role for WUSF is to report on climate change and the environment, while taking part in NPR’s High-Impact Climate Change Team. I’m also a participant of the Florida Climate Change Reporting Network.
See stories by Jessica Meszaros
Related Stories
  1. New Beacon 24/7 app uses AI to better prepare you for hurricane season
  2. How enhanced-efficiency fertilizers could help Florida growers save money and the environment
  3. Military AI drone manufacturer founded by Israeli businessmen opens Tampa facility, working with SOCOM
  4. Meet ‘House of Future Memory’ resident Sara DelBeato
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now