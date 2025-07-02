© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 11:46 a.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. (NOAA via AP)
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

New Beacon 24/7 app uses AI to better prepare you for hurricane season

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published July 2, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT
Florida justices now weigh in on a UF campus shutdown case
WGCU
/
Screengrab
Beacon 24/7 uses AI and some of the top weather researchers in the state to help keep you aware of what’s happening when tropical weather threatens.

The app was developed as a collaboration with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, WUFT-FM, University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, and Futuri Media.

Floridians held their breath as Tropical Storm Andrea came and went without making any serious threat last month. The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season kicked off what is expected to be an active period.

To help keep you ahead of any passing weather, a new app, Beacon 24/7, uses artificial intelligence and some of the top weather researchers in the state to help keep you aware of what's happening.

The app's name is an acronym for the Broadcast Emergency Alerts and Communications Operation Network.

In this video report, Randy Wright, executive director of the UF Division of Media Properties, gives a look at how AI can keep you ahead of any stormy weather.

