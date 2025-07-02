New Beacon 24/7 app uses AI to better prepare you for hurricane season

Floridians held their breath as Tropical Storm Andrea came and went without making any serious threat last month. The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season kicked off what is expected to be an active period.

To help keep you ahead of any passing weather, a new app, Beacon 24/7, uses artificial intelligence and some of the top weather researchers in the state to help keep you aware of what's happening.

The app's name is an acronym for the Broadcast Emergency Alerts and Communications Operation Network.

It was developed as a collaboration with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, WUFT-FM, University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, and Futuri Media.

In this video report, Randy Wright, executive director of the UF Division of Media Properties, gives a look at how AI can keep you ahead of any stormy weather.

