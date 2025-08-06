© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now
Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

How a Tampa Bay nonprofit is offering hurricane support to seniors

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published August 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A woman in a black polo talks to a crowd of seniors gathered in a large conference space to discuss hurricane preparations.
Courtesy of Kelli Nielsen
Kelli Nielsen leads a hurricane preparedness workshop for seniors gathered at Fairway Village mobile home park in Largo. It's one of several senior communities across the region where local nonprofit Seniors in Service is hosting disaster aid discussions.

The Senior Disaster Support Program is designed to empower seniors across the Tampa Bay region through hurricane preparation and recovery.

A local nonprofit, Seniors in Service, launched a new program in January to better support seniors in the event of a major hurricane.

Last year, Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton hit seniors especially hard. Many apartments and manufactured home parks flooded, leaving many older residents stranded or displaced.

ALSO READ: Months after Milton: Polk residents haven't recovered yet and are worried about the next storm

“We saw in several senior communities…where seniors were paralyzed and debilitated and just kind of frozen, you know, sleeping on wet mattresses, or in residences where there was water up to their calves,” senior disaster support specialist for Seniors in Service Kelli Nielsen said.

How to get involved:
Donate to the senior disaster program to help cover the cost of the disaster aid kits, at $15 per senior

Individuals or groups can join the “Adopt-a-Senior Community" to volunteer with the yearlong workshops.

The nonprofit’s latest initiative, the Senior Disaster Support Program, is designed to empower seniors to feel more equipped for hurricane preparation and recovery.

Nielsen said the organization aims to do that by “adopting a community at a time.”

“So we go into a senior community, [and] we make a yearlong commitment to them that we are going to come each and every month,” she said.

So far, the program provides recurring, hands-on hurricane preparedness workshops to eight communities, including senior apartments and manufactured home parks, in Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

Participating seniors also receive a disaster kit with flashlights, batteries and other resources.

The hope is to expand this list next year, Nielsen said. The effort is primarily grant-funded by the American Red Cross with additional support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, United Way Suncoast and Community Foundation Tampa Bay.

Gail “Murph” Murphy, 85, attends the monthly workshops hosted by the nonprofit at Bay Pointe Tower in South Pasadena.

She knows what it’s like to be caught off guard by a hurricane.

“We had ten minutes to get out. They condemned the building,” she said.

Last year, Hurricane Helene ravaged her senior apartments. As WFLA reports, the Lutheran Residences suffered extensive flooding and prolonged power outages, eventually displacing around 160 seniors.

Murphy said she was better off than some of her neighbors with mobility issues who lived on the higher floors.

“You would see these older men and women going up 16 flights of stairs,” she said.

ALSO READ: Progress Village residents help each other after Milton's floodwaters, as they await drainage fixes

Murphy said the harrowing experience crystallized the importance for seniors to have a support network in place — of friends, family, neighbors or volunteers — before disaster strikes.

Gabriella Paul covers the stories of people living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region for WUSF. She's also a Report for America corps member. Here’s how you can share your story with her.
Tags
Weather Hurricane RecoverySeniors
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
Related Stories
  1. Months after Milton: Polk residents haven't recovered yet and are worried about the next storm
  2. Progress Village residents help each other after Milton's floodwaters, as they await drainage fixes
  3. The flood insurance market, explained
  4. How heavier rainfall is contributing to flooding
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe