Rental increases are outpacing the rising cost of a mortgage.
Paycheck To Paycheck
More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.

What’s your experience renting a house from a large corporation?

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published May 24, 2024 at 8:19 AM EDT
A "For Rent" sign is staked in the front yard of a yellow home managed by Calebro & Associates, LLC. After calling the number on the sign, Burke spoke with the legitimate owner and realtor, Bert Calebro.
Gabriella Paul
/
WUSF Public Media
A "For Rent" sign is staked in the front yard of a yellow home managed by Calebro & Associates, LLC.

WUSF wants to know what it's like for renters in the greater Tampa Bay region who live in a build-to-rent neighborhood, or who rent a home owned by a large corporation.

Investors are buying more single family homes. They come in many forms, including individuals, smaller corporate entities and large-scale corporations, which are often backed by Wall Street.

Many end up listing the homes as rentals.

WUSF wants to know how the type of investor can influence a renter’s experience, as measured by:

  • How did you find the rental listing?
  • How is the property maintained?
  • How is the communication of rent increases and/or other rule changes?
  • How is conflict resolved?

Share your experience with WUSF by completing our form below.
And if you’re willing, a reporter will contact you for a story.
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
