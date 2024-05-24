More and more people are finding themselves living paycheck to paycheck in the greater Tampa Bay region. In some places, rent has doubled. The cost of everyday goods — like gas and groceries — keeps creeping up. All the while, wages lag behind and the affordable housing crisis looms. Amid cost-of-living increases, WUSF is focused on documenting how people are making ends meet.
What’s your experience renting a house from a large corporation?
WUSF wants to know what it's like for renters in the greater Tampa Bay region who live in a build-to-rent neighborhood, or who rent a home owned by a large corporation.
Investors are buying more single family homes. They come in many forms, including individuals, smaller corporate entities and large-scale corporations, which are often backed by Wall Street.
Many end up listing the homes as rentals.
WUSF wants to know how the type of investor can influence a renter’s experience, as measured by:
- How did you find the rental listing?
- How is the property maintained?
- How is the communication of rent increases and/or other rule changes?
- How is conflict resolved?
Share your experience with WUSF by completing our form below.
And if you’re willing, a reporter will contact you for a story.