-
More than 19,000 people have signed a petition to rename it the Jimmy Buffett International Airport. Monroe County's mayor tells WLRN officials are assessing whether it could be possible.
-
Thousands of Florida Keys residents and visitors gathered on Key West’s Duval Street for a march honoring the acclaimed singer-songwriter, who died on Sept. 1. The city, and its laid-back style, inspired much of his 'tropical rock' music.
-
Buffett's “Margaritaville,” released on Feb. 14, 1977, quickly took on a life of its own, becoming a state of mind for those ”wastin’ away,” an excuse for a life of low-key fun and escapism for those “growing older, but not up.”