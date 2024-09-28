It's still 5 o'clock somewhere: fans celebrate Jimmy Buffett's legacy

The Legacy of Jimmy Buffett lives on as South Florida celebrates him on the first anniversary of his passing in September 2023. Buffett was known for his persona, talent, and charisma he carried throughout his life and the richness he brought to the state’s culture.

“He's phenomenal,” said Mike Angus, a Jimmy Buffett fan in the crowd at a beachside party in Delray. “We are here because he is just that phenomenal.”

The city of Delray Beach hosted a night filled with drinks, live music and food trucks. Buffett fans dressed in tropical outfits attended, all ready for an amazing celebration.

Delray was one of many cities that held parties recently to mark Buffett’s passing one year ago. Key West, which was Buffett called home in the 1970s, marked the occasion with a massive celebration and said it was the first Florida city to put up a road sign officially renaming A1A as “Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.”

Indeed, Buffett’s legacy will live on, not just for folks tossing back a margarita by the beach, but for travelers up and down the Sunshine State. Following a bill introduced earlier this year by Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book of Davie, and later signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, all of A1A will bear Buffett's name, from Key West to the Georgia border.

READ MORE: Jimmy Buffett to be remembered via Florida roads and license plates

Fan Mike Angus had many reasons for spending his day honoring Buffett. He is a Florida local who moved from Canada in 1995.

“He was the go-to for relaxation," Angus said. "He still is."

Jimmy Buffett was a musical artist, writer and actor who quickly became successful after his famous song, “Margaritaville,” took off in 1977. He died Sept. 1 of last year at the age of 76 after battling a rare skin cancer called Merkel cell carcinoma.

Buffett made music that was enjoyable for all. Even kids were attracted to this celebration, painting coconuts, playing games and dancing to their favorite songs.

Another Parrothead—a term for Buffett fans—Joe Barone, a Florida local who hails from New York, described his relationship to Buffett’s music. “People in their 20s, 50s, 80s know him and love his music. Every age group knows his songs and loves him,” Barone said.

Jimmy Buffett was more than an artist. Fans didn't just enjoy listening to the music; they wanted to live the lifestyle he sang about. Jimmy Buffett had restaurants, resorts, casinos, merch, appliances, spirits and even retirement communities—all named after his brand, “Margaritaville.”

“It's an opportunity to live by his legacy. This is not a weekend vacation; this is the life that I have always wanted to live because of his words,” Barone said.

Fans shared the ways they live out his legacy and are inspired by his message.

Richard DuPuis, from Islandmorada, Florida, grew up on the islands fishing and boating. He shared his encounter with Jimmy Buffett at a cafe in the Bahamas. DuPuis was 28 on Harbour Island, Bahamas, when he saw the famous face.

DuPuis recounted the conversation he had with Buffet that day about fishing. Buffett asked DuPuis about the fly rods he had at the time and if he could fish with them. DuPuis couldn’t believe it.

“And what do you know, I look down the dock, and here comes Jimmy Buffett on his golf cart,” DuPuis said.

DuPuis had to pinch himself to make sure he wasn't dreaming. Now 58, DuPuis loves telling this story and said it was one of the best experiences of his life.

“My small experience with JB was that he truly was like his persona. He resonated with me and said that it is always important to be true to yourself, live your life, and enjoy the things that make you happy and fulfilled. And to definitely not take life too seriously,” Dupuis said.

Jimmy’s kind and warm spirit will forever be celebrated in Florida, whether it's with cocktails at Margaritaville or listening to the famous song while lying on the beach. Floridians say they will never forget him. According to his fans, he will always be an inspiration and a way of life.

“If there’s a heaven for me,” Buffett once said before his passing, “I’m sure it has a beach attached.”

This story was produced by MediaLab@FAU, a project of Florida Atlantic University School of Communication and Multimedia Studies, as part of a content sharing partnership with the WLRN newsroom. The reporter can be reached here .

Copyright 2024 WLRN Public Media