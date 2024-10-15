New Margaritaville license plate honors Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett, the beloved rock musician known for his laid-back spirit, continues to influence Florida culture, even after his 2023 passing. Now, Florida residents can rep him on their cars.

As of Oct. 1, Floridians can purchase a “Margaritaville” license plate for an additional $25 a year on top of their regular registration fees.

The Florida Legislature passed the bill permitting Buffet’s honorary plate during the 2024 legislative session. House Bill 403 authorizes the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to create the specialty license plate.

A portion of the sales proceeds of the “Margaritaville” license plate will go to Singing for Change, a nonprofit that Buffett founded in 1995 . Singing for Change funds small organizations that inspire personal growth and community integration, according to the organization’s website .

Jeff Pike, the founder of A1A - The Official & Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show, said he is excited about the new license plate, despite living in Georgia.

“I think it's an honor for Florida to be able to do this,” Pike said, “and when you got Jimmy Buffett, he's your hometown guy. I just think he's worth remembering.”

“I just feel that he's the natural poster boy for Florida,” Pike said.

Pike founded A1A in 1991 alongside Scott Nickerson, who was the founder of the first Jimmy Buffett fan club. Members are known as Parrotheads,

The two musicians played Buffett’s music in the Atlanta area, and they quickly gained a fan base of people who enjoyed listening to the band’s covers of their favorite Buffett songs. The band went on to win a Jimmy Buffett Sound Alike Contest for Margaritaville Records in 1992, earning Buffett’s attention.

The band continued to play Buffett’s music around the country, and Buffett gave permission in 1992 for them to officially call themselves A1A - The Official & Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show, Pike said.

Pike was first introduced to Buffett’s music when he was 13 years old and doing carpentry work with his grandfather during the summer. A radio station often played Buffett’s “Come Monday,” and he said he quickly fell in love with the song.

He said he has been a fan of Buffett’s music ever since. Pike believes the stories in the songs are reminiscent of Florida. Buffett’s music is positive, Pike said, a sentiment that matters to him.

John Musick, the president of the Ocala Parrothead Club, said he thinks it's important to honor Buffett because Buffett’s music is unique and impactful.

“He literally created his own music genre of trop rock,” Musick said, “and now we have other artists that are moving in that direction and starting to play music like that.”

Musick first discovered Buffett’s music when he moved to Ocala in 1998. He quickly came to enjoy Buffett’s songs about living on islands and enjoying tropical palm trees.

“I really connected with that stuff when I moved to Florida and saw it firsthand,” Musick said.

He has been a member of the Ocala Parrothead Club for about 12 years and has served as president for four.

The club combines community service projects and fundraising for non-profits with their love for Buffett’s music. Their slogan is “party with a purpose,” and the club is modeled after Buffett’s love for philanthropy.

There are over 200 Parrot Head clubs in the United States and some are based internationally. Musick said the clubs enjoy traveling to visit each other and organize social events and fundraisers together. Between 2002 and 2020, Parrot Head clubs have raised $58.3 million for local and national charities.

“That's a lot of money been raised by a bunch of Parrotheads drinking margaritas,” Musick said.

