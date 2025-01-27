Florida Legislature rebukes DeSantis, calls its own special session with veto overrides

Florida legislative leaders quickly gaveled out a special session called by Gov. Ron DeSantis just moments after it opened Monday morning, announcing they would be gaveling in their own later that day.

DeSantis called for the special session this month to focus on supporting President Donald Trump’s enforcement of immigration laws. The Republican governor announced several priorities and had lawmakers file bills aligning with his policy vision.

Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez, both Republicans, weren’t having it.

"I believe special sessions should be used sparingly," Perez said during his address to the House. "They should not be stunts designed to generate headlines.

"I dislike special sessions because they inhibit the very thing the legislative process should encourage: the push and pull of meaningful conversations that lead to the development of good and better ideas. Special sessions should be reserved for those issues that truly cannot be addressed in the normal course of the legislative process. Most of the issues raised in the proclamation for special session simply do not meet that threshold.

"We do not have to choose between right now and getting it right."

In remarks to the Senate, Albritton criticized several of the proposals from DeSantis and sent thinly veiled barbs at him.

“As long as I have the honor to serve as your Senate president, I'm not going to sit idly by and allow anyone to ignore the constitutional authority the people of Florida have given the Legislature to write the laws of this state," he said. "The Florida Legislature matters. Our opinions matter, our voices matter. The Florida Constitution says so, and more importantly, so do our constituents,."

Instead, Albritton announced that he and Perez would be jointly calling their own special session later Monday, with a bill sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters, a close Trump ally who endorsed the president in his Republican presidential primary over DeSantis. That session will be focused on immigration, but it will also overturn several line-item budget vetoes DeSantis made during the last legislative session.

Albritton also said he trusts Trump’s leadership. He said the bills pursued in their special session were formed by reviewing Trump's executive orders, guidance and clarification from his White House team, and the thoughts and feedback of many senators and leaders of the law enforcement community.

“Sometimes leadership isn't about being out front on an issue. It's actually about following the leader you trust. For my part, I trust President Trump,” he said.

Albritton said the veto overrides included several things that prevented the Legislature from doing its job, including budget allocations for online services to make publicly information details about bills as well as other expenses that went toward checks on other government branches.

"Separation of powers exist for a reason,” he said.

