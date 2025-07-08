© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Man with brown hair and glasses standing on the left, next to a woman with long brown hair and glasses. Both are smiling into the camera
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Faith leaders ask DeSantis to pause Florida's record pace of executions

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published July 8, 2025 at 7:33 PM EDT
This is the entrance to Florida State Prison in Starke, which James Ford was put to death by lethal injection Thursday night.
Curt Anderson
/
AP
Lethal injections are carried out at the Florida State Prison near Starke.

Florida may carry out more executions in 2025 than in any other year in recent history. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed nine death warrants so far. Seven have been carried out.

Seven men have been executed by the state of Florida this year. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed death warrants for two others, with the next one scheduled for next week.

A group of faith leaders called for a pause in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

“It's the fastest pace of killings since Florida reinstated the death penalty,” said Demetrius Minor, one of several who spoke at a church near the Capitol.

Florida reinstated its death penalty in 1976 after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a previous ruling that ended capital punishment. Since then, the most people executed in the state in one year is eight, under Govs. Rick Scott (2014) and Bob Graham (1984).

“We ask you to declare a moratorium on executions,” Minor continued, “because mercy is not weakness, accountability is not annihilation, and the Gospel we preach calls us not to throw people away but to affirm every person, no matter how far they have fallen.”

Minor, a Tampa-area preacher, is executive director of Conservatives Concerned, which opposes the death penalty. He’s also a member of DeSantis' Faith and Community Initiative.

Minor is one of more than 100 faith leaders who signed off on a letter addressed to the governor. Several of them delivered the letter on Tuesday.

A man in an orange jumpsuit
Florida Department of Corrections
Michael Bell, 54, is scheduled to be executed on July 15.

“Florida's death penalty system is plagued by racial disparities, a long and painful process that retraumatizes families, and a troubling history of wrongful convictions,” it reads.

In 2023, DeSantis signed a bill ending a unanimous jury requirement in death penalty sentencing.

When asked for comment, the governor's office shared remarks DeSantis made in May.

“I support capital punishment, because I think there are some crimes that are just so horrific the only appropriate punishment is the death penalty,” he said.

The next inmate scheduled for lethal injection next week is Michael Bell, who was sentenced for the 1993 murders of two people outside a Jacksonville bar. He’s been convicted of other murders as well.

The Florida Supreme Court refused to halt his execution on Tuesday.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Politics Ron DeSantislethal injectionDeath PenaltyjuryexecutionsDeath WarrantCrimemurder
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
