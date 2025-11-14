Government shutdown ends, Florida’s death penalty record, weekly news briefing

Government shutdown ends

(01:50) The longest federal government shutdown ended this week. However, some impacts of the shutdown are expected to linger.

Thousands of Floridians are awaiting back pay and there may still be air travel disruptions ahead. And health insurance subsidies are still set to expire at year end.

Guests:



U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz , (D) Florida's 25th congressional district.

, (D) Florida's 25th congressional district. Dan McCabe, southern regional vice president of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.



Examining Florida's record pace of executions

(10:04) Florida has executed an unprecedented number of people in 2025.

So far this year, the state has carried out a record-breaking 16 executions. That's twice as many as the previous state record of eight executions set in 2014.

The governor has the final authority to issue a warrant of execution. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed more death warrants this year than any other year since the death penalty was reinstated in the U.S in 1976.

Guests:



Curtisia Windom , daughter of Curtis Windom, who was executed on Aug. 28, 2025.

, daughter of Curtis Windom, who was executed on Aug. 28, 2025. Maria DeLiberato , legal and policy director for Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP).

, legal and policy director for Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty (FADP). Samantha Putterman, Florida government reporter at PolitiFact.



Weekly news briefing

(37:36) There were parades and remembrances across Florida this week to commemorate Veterans Day.

In Central Florida, one man helps many to honor fallen veterans with a simple act.

Winter came early to Florida this year. There were record-breaking low temperatures in parts of the state this week.