The Florida Roundup
The Florida Roundup is a live, weekly call-in show with a distinct focus on the issues affecting Floridians. Each Friday at noon, listeners can engage in the conversation with journalists, newsmakers and other Floridians about change, policy and the future of our lives in the sunshine state.Join our host, WLRN’s Tom Hudson, broadcasting from Miami.

The Epstein files, Keeper and Killer podcast and weekly news briefing 

WLRN Public Media
Published November 21, 2025 at 5:14 PM EST
FILE - The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department of Justice, Aug. 23, 2024, in Washington.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
FILE - The logo for the Justice Department is seen before a news conference at the Department of Justice, Aug. 23, 2024, in Washington.

This week on "The Florida Roundup," we spoke about the latest in the push to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, shared an excerpt from WLRN's new four-part podcast series exploring mental illness and the criminal justice system through one family’s tragic story and more.

The Epstein files  (00:00)

The Jeffrey Epstein files could soon be released.

The case still casts a long shadow of unanswered questions and powerful connections. Survivors, including those in Florida, are still seeking justice.

Guests:

  • Ben Wieder, Investigative reporter in McClatchy's Washington bureau and for the Miami Herald. 
  • U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, (D) Florida's 22nd congressional district. 

Keeper and Killer podcast (19:50)

WLRN's new four-part podcast series, Keeper and Killer, looks at a young man's struggle with mental illness. And what justice looked like for him after he committed an unthinkable crime.

Guest:

  • Jenny Staletovich, environmental reporter for WLRN and host of Keeper and Killer. 

Weekly news briefing  (32:52)  

This week, a Florida house committee advanced a series of proposals aimed at reducing or eliminating some property taxes.

For more on those measures, we checked in with Douglas Soule, "Your Florida" state government team reporter. 

Three school districts will be a part of a new statewide program that uses drones in an effort to improve safety at K-12 schools.

The Hillsborough County School Board this week debated whether or not to build new schools when there's a chance charter school operators could occupy space in them.

A bill requiring public elementary school students to be taught and tested on cursive writing is gaining traction in the Florida House.

Researchers at the University of Central Florida are exploring alternative ways to study dementia – which often requires invasive measures, like spinal tap.

Hurricane season is almost over, and it's been a relatively quiet one for Florida. We checked in with Megan Borowski, senior meteorologist at the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, for a look back.
