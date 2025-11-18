© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe
Three people side-by-side smiling into the camera with trees in the background. Man with brown hair and glasses wearing a blue blazer, woman with long reddish hair and yellow blouse, and woman with long brown hair and classes wearing a white blouse
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

Could cursive make a comeback? Florida lawmakers consider school instruction, testing requirements

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published November 18, 2025 at 4:35 PM EST
Cursive writing on a notepad that spells out out a portion of the story. A hand presses the pen onto the paper.
Amy Tardif
/
WUSF
Could cursive make a comeback? Florida House lawmakers want it to.

New legislation would require cursive instruction starting in second grade and a written evaluation at the end of fifth grade.

Could cursive make a comeback?

A bill gaining traction in the Florida House would require cursive instruction for public elementary school students starting in second grade.

"Cursive is more than just penmanship," said Republican Rep. Toby Overdorf of Palm City, a bill sponsor. "It strengthens literacy, it improves fine motor skills, and it allows students to engage with America's history firsthand."

Supporters point out many historical documents — as well as letters from grandparents — are written in cursive.

While Florida already includes some cursive instruction starting in the third grade, it's not set in state law — and the state doesn’t require any test for it. Overdorf argues the current standards don’t go far enough.

The legislation, HB 127, would require students to "demonstrate proficiency” in a written evaluation at the end of the fifth grade.

The bill got through its first committee stop on Tuesday. The House Student Academic Success Subcommittee gave it unanimous approval.

The House passed this measure during the last legislative session, but it died in the Senate.

An identical Senate version of the legislation, SB 444, hasn't been assigned to a committee yet, but the next legislative session doesn't officially begin until January.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Education Your FloridaSchool StandardsFlorida House
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
See stories by Douglas Soule
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now