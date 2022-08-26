© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Víkingur Ólafsson, 'Variation No. 1 (Goldberg Variations)'
Tom Huizenga
The young Icelandic pianist, once equated with Glenn Gould, exceeds the comparison in music by Bach that is played with transparent, lyrical joy.
