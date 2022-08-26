Search Query
Víkingur Ólafsson, 'Variation No. 1 (Goldberg Variations)'
Tom Huizenga
The young Icelandic pianist, once equated with Glenn Gould, exceeds the comparison in music by Bach that is played with transparent, lyrical joy.
Modern Notebook
Modern Notebook
Modern Notebook for September 24, 2023
Modern Notebook
Modern Notebook for September 17, 2023
Modern Notebook
Modern Notebook for September 10, 2023
Modern Notebook
Modern Notebook for September 3, 2023
WSMR
Evening Masterwork
Evening Masterworks: Frederick Delius' Florida Suite for Friday, September 22, 2023
Evening Masterwork
Evening Masterworks: Camille Saint-Saens' Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 “Organ” for Thursday, September 21, 2023
Evening Masterwork
Evening Masterworks: Robert Schumann's Cello Concerto in a Op. 129 for Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Evening Masterwork
Evening Masterworks: John Field's Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-flat for Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Modern Notebook
An Eclectic Mix of Contemporary Classical Music.
Arts Axis
Enjoy performances from community arts organizations.