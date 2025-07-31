© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Modern Notebook for August 3, 2025

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published July 31, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT
Photo: composer Anna Clyne.

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: In Listen to the Earth, James Grant takes us aboard Apollo 11 — from liftoff, through orbit, all the way to the lunar surface. Drawing from NASA transcripts, environmental texts, and his own poetic reflections, Grant’s music becomes a call to witness our planet’s beauty from space — and to care for it with everything we’ve got.

Then: Inspired by a Mark Rothko painting, Anna Clyne’s Color Field imagines sound as color and color as sound — with musical movements tied to yellow, red, and orange. Each section draws from synesthesia and Scriabin’s color-pitch associations, blending warmth, fire, and calm into a vivid, sonic canvas.

Also featured this week are works by Nicole Chamberlain, Aso Kohzadi, Nicky Sohn, Caimin Gilmore, Reena Esmail, Shawn E. Okpebholo, and Akshaya Avril Tucker. Performances by the Chamber Winds of South Dakota, cellist Benjamin Larsen, pianist Ava Nazar, the ensemble Musiqa, baritone Marcus DeLoach, the Temple University Concert Choir and Chamber Orchestra, cellist Kate Ellis, harpist Lavinia Meijer, pianist Nicholas Phillips, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Elicio Winds, and the quartet Brooklyn Rider.

Listen Sunday night at 8:00 Eastern on Classical WSMR. Stream from anywhere at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Moxie by Nicole Chamberlain

Aso Kohzadi’s Avaz

Burning by Nicky Sohn

James Grant’s Listen to the Earth

Hour 2

BlackGate: MVE I by Caimin Gilmore

Reena Esmail’s Rang De Basant

Color Field by Anna Clyne

Shawn E. Okpebholo’s lullaby | ballad | spiritual

Hollow Flame by Akshaya Avril Tucker

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
