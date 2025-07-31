Modern Notebook for August 3, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: In Listen to the Earth, James Grant takes us aboard Apollo 11 — from liftoff, through orbit, all the way to the lunar surface. Drawing from NASA transcripts, environmental texts, and his own poetic reflections, Grant’s music becomes a call to witness our planet’s beauty from space — and to care for it with everything we’ve got.

Then: Inspired by a Mark Rothko painting, Anna Clyne’s Color Field imagines sound as color and color as sound — with musical movements tied to yellow, red, and orange. Each section draws from synesthesia and Scriabin’s color-pitch associations, blending warmth, fire, and calm into a vivid, sonic canvas.

Also featured this week are works by Nicole Chamberlain, Aso Kohzadi, Nicky Sohn, Caimin Gilmore, Reena Esmail, Shawn E. Okpebholo, and Akshaya Avril Tucker. Performances by the Chamber Winds of South Dakota, cellist Benjamin Larsen, pianist Ava Nazar, the ensemble Musiqa, baritone Marcus DeLoach, the Temple University Concert Choir and Chamber Orchestra, cellist Kate Ellis, harpist Lavinia Meijer, pianist Nicholas Phillips, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Elicio Winds, and the quartet Brooklyn Rider.

Listen Sunday night at 8:00 Eastern on Classical WSMR.

Hour 1 Moxie by Nicole Chamberlain Aso Kohzadi’s Avaz Burning by Nicky Sohn James Grant’s Listen to the Earth

Hour 2 BlackGate: MVE I by Caimin Gilmore Reena Esmail’s Rang De Basant Color Field by Anna Clyne Shawn E. Okpebholo’s lullaby | ballad | spiritual Hollow Flame by Akshaya Avril Tucker

