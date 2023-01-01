Here are all of the commands that currently work with your smart speaker:

"Hey Siri, play the station WUSF."

“Hey Siri, play the station WSMR.”

or

"Hey Siri, play WUSF radio."

“Hey Siri, play WSMR radio.”

Stream us live by saying the station name or call letters, i.e., "Hey Siri, play WUSF" or “Hey Siri, play WSMR”

