Modern Notebook for July 27, 2025

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published July 24, 2025 at 7:17 AM EDT
Photo: composer Liza Lim.

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: With the earth as muse, Colin Jacobsen offers a musical tribute to Ruth Crawford Seeger in his piece A Short While to Be Here… — imagining the voice she might have found had she lived longer. Weaving together folk memories, modernist language, and the fleeting beauty of life on this fragile planet, his piece pulses with reverence for all who come and go.

Then: Liza Lim’s cello concerto, A Sutured World, took shape through months of frustration and discovery — an act of sewing together broken fragments to reveal something whole and luminous. Like golden joins in shattered pottery, her music traces the line between damage and healing.

Also featured this week are composers Isidora Zebeljan, Jessie Montgomery, Cassie Wieland, Kitty Xiao, Lillian Yee, James Woodhall, Sinan C. Savaskan, and Yukiko Watanabe. Performers include Daniel Rowland and Nino Gvetadz, the New York Youth Symphony, Jessica Pollack, Brooklyn Rider, Nimbus Trio, International Low Brass Trio, Cantores Lucis, Noemi Gyori, Nicolas Alstaedt with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra, and Longleash.

Tune in Sunday night, 8 to 10 pm, on Classical WSMR 89.1 & 103.9 or stream it at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

Hum Away, Strings! by Isidora Žebeljan

Jessie Montgomery’s Soul Force

hands by Cassie Wieland

Colin Jacobsen’s A Short While to Be Here...

Nipper by Kitty Xiao

Lillian Yee’s The First Six

Ave Verum Corpus by James Woodhall

Hour 2

Always at Dusk, No. 3 by Sinan C. Savaşkan

Liza Lim’s A Sutured World

ver_flies_sen by Yukiko Watanabe

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
