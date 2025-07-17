Modern Notebook for July 20, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Satoshi Yagisawa’s Clarinet Concerto doesn’t just spotlight the soloist — it weaves them into a vibrant sound world of contrast and color. Intimate, expressive, and thrillingly fast, it’s a standout in today’s wind repertoire.

Then: What if a fugue could swing with jazz harmony? Or a Medieval chant twist in on itself through microtonal layers? In Contrapuntal Forms, Juri Seo turns centuries of technique into a living, breathing, and beautifully unruly sonic ecosystem.

Also featured this week are composers Angela Elizabeth Slater, Nathaniel Heyder, Jennifer Higdon, Deirdre Gribbin, Andre Myers, Max Stoffregen, Eduardo Costa Roldan, Errollyn Wallen, and Christopher Stark. Performers include Laura Kobayashi and Susan Keith Gray, Yolanda Kondonassis, Peter Cigleris with the Gyor Symphonic Band, Mary Kathleen Ernst, Musici Ireland, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Jeff Anderle, Eunmi Ko, Latitude 49, Orchestra X, and Unheard-of//Ensemble.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 & 103.9 or stream it at wsmr.org .

Hour 1 In the blue branches by Angela Elizabeth Slater Nathaniel Heyder’s Earthview Clarinet Concerto by Satoshi Yagisawa Jennifer Higdon’s Secret and Glass Gardens Before the Moon Shattered and Shone Again by Deirdre Gribbin Andre Myers’ Changes

Hour 2 Black Oak by Max Stoffregen Eduardo Costa Roldán’s Imjing Contrapuntal Forms by Juri Seo Errollyn Wallen’s Photography Maple by Christopher Stark

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

