© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Modern Notebook for July 20, 2025

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published July 17, 2025 at 7:21 AM EDT
Photo: composer Juri Seo.
Photo credit: Joanna Malecka Photography.
Photo: composer Juri Seo.

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Satoshi Yagisawa’s Clarinet Concerto doesn’t just spotlight the soloist — it weaves them into a vibrant sound world of contrast and color. Intimate, expressive, and thrillingly fast, it’s a standout in today’s wind repertoire.

Then: What if a fugue could swing with jazz harmony? Or a Medieval chant twist in on itself through microtonal layers? In Contrapuntal Forms, Juri Seo turns centuries of technique into a living, breathing, and beautifully unruly sonic ecosystem.

Also featured this week are composers Angela Elizabeth Slater, Nathaniel Heyder, Jennifer Higdon, Deirdre Gribbin, Andre Myers, Max Stoffregen, Eduardo Costa Roldan, Errollyn Wallen, and Christopher Stark. Performers include Laura Kobayashi and Susan Keith Gray, Yolanda Kondonassis, Peter Cigleris with the Gyor Symphonic Band, Mary Kathleen Ernst, Musici Ireland, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Jeff Anderle, Eunmi Ko, Latitude 49, Orchestra X, and Unheard-of//Ensemble.

Tune in Sunday night from 8 to 10 on Classical WSMR 89.1 & 103.9 or stream it at wsmr.org.

Hour 1

In the blue branches by Angela Elizabeth Slater

Nathaniel Heyder’s Earthview

Clarinet Concerto by Satoshi Yagisawa

Jennifer Higdon’s Secret and Glass Gardens

Before the Moon Shattered and Shone Again by Deirdre Gribbin

Andre Myers’ Changes

Hour 2

Black Oak by Max Stoffregen

Eduardo Costa Roldán’s Imjing

Contrapuntal Forms by Juri Seo

Errollyn Wallen’s Photography

Maple by Christopher Stark

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline