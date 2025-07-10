Modern Notebook for July 13, 2025

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Inspired by dance, Daniel Pesca’s Gestures of Grace explores movement in sound — spinning, gliding, and unfolding with a sense of elegance and surprise. It’s a vibrant duo for flute and piano, written as a tribute to a long musical friendship.

Then: The double bass takes center stage in Sarah Louise Bassingthwaighte’s Concerto for Double Bass, a sweeping three-movement work that explores sorrow, humor, and catharsis. From haunting harmonics to cheeky pizzicato to a blazing finale, it’s a full-spectrum portrait of sound and feeling.

Also featured this week are composers Nicolás Lell Benavides, Patrice Rush, Jeffrey Mumford, Nicolas Bacri, Dawn Avery, Neil Thornock, Emma O’Halloran, Dan Trueman, and Hannah Kendall. Performers include the International Low Brass Trio, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Sarah Frisof, Eliesha Nelson, Scott Dixon, Francois Leleux, Wilhelmina Smith, Coalescent Quartet, Steve Schermer with the London Symphony Orchestra, Brooklyn Rider, and the Hallé.

Tune in Sunday, July 13 at 8 p.m. on Classical WSMR 89.1 & 103.9, and listen the next day on modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1 Prelude & Fugue on "Old Friends” by Nicolás Lell Benavides Patrice Rushen’s Fanfare and Fantaisie Gestures of Grace by Daniel Pesca Jeffrey Mumford’s through the filtering dawn of spreading daybright Notturno for Oboe and Strings by Nicholas Bacri Dawn Avery’s Ohònte Wenserá:kon (Sweetgrass)

Hour 2 Lithic Bell by Neil Thornock Emma O’Halloran’s Night Music Concerto for Double Bass and Orchestra by Sarah Louise Bassingthwaighte Dan Trueman’s Under My Feet & Up There, a Quartet in Two Parts Where is the chariot of fire? by Hannah Kendall

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.

