© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Modern Notebook for July 13, 2025

WUSF | By Tyler Kline
Published July 10, 2025 at 11:23 AM EDT
Photo: composer Sarah Louise Bassingthwaighte.
(Photo courtesy of the composer's website).
Photo: composer Sarah Louise Bassingthwaighte.

On the next Modern Notebook with Tyler Kline: Inspired by dance, Daniel Pesca’s Gestures of Grace explores movement in sound — spinning, gliding, and unfolding with a sense of elegance and surprise. It’s a vibrant duo for flute and piano, written as a tribute to a long musical friendship.

Then: The double bass takes center stage in Sarah Louise Bassingthwaighte’s Concerto for Double Bass, a sweeping three-movement work that explores sorrow, humor, and catharsis. From haunting harmonics to cheeky pizzicato to a blazing finale, it’s a full-spectrum portrait of sound and feeling.

Also featured this week are composers Nicolás Lell Benavides, Patrice Rush, Jeffrey Mumford, Nicolas Bacri, Dawn Avery, Neil Thornock, Emma O’Halloran, Dan Trueman, and Hannah Kendall. Performers include the International Low Brass Trio, Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Sarah Frisof, Eliesha Nelson, Scott Dixon, Francois Leleux, Wilhelmina Smith, Coalescent Quartet, Steve Schermer with the London Symphony Orchestra, Brooklyn Rider, and the Hallé.

Tune in Sunday, July 13 at 8 p.m. on Classical WSMR 89.1 & 103.9, and listen the next day on modernnotebook.org.

Hour 1

Prelude & Fugue on "Old Friends” by Nicolás Lell Benavides

Patrice Rushen’s Fanfare and Fantaisie

Gestures of Grace by Daniel Pesca

Jeffrey Mumford’s through the filtering dawn of spreading daybright

Notturno for Oboe and Strings by Nicholas Bacri

Dawn Avery’s Ohònte Wenserá:kon (Sweetgrass)

Hour 2

Lithic Bell by Neil Thornock

Emma O’Halloran’s Night Music

Concerto for Double Bass and Orchestra by Sarah Louise Bassingthwaighte

Dan Trueman’s Under My Feet & Up There, a Quartet in Two Parts

Where is the chariot of fire? by Hannah Kendall

Each week, Tyler Kline journeys into new territory and demystifies the music of living composers on Modern Notebook. Listen for a wide variety of exciting music that engages and inspires, along with the stories behind each piece and the latest releases from today’s contemporary classical artists. Discover what’s in store on Modern Notebook.
Tags
Modern Notebook Modern Notebook
Tyler Kline
Tyler Kline is a composer whose music has been performed across the United States, and internationally in Canada, Brazil and Romania. His compositional interests encompass a wide variety of styles and mediums, from acoustic chamber and large ensemble works to electronic and electroacoustic music. A native of Kentucky, he earned his Master of Music degree in Composition from the University of South Florida. Learn more at tylerklinemusic.com.
See stories by Tyler Kline