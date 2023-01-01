Leadership Giving
Donors giving $1200 or more annually to Classical WSMR enjoy exclusive access to special cultural offerings, advance notice of station events, travel opportunities and invitations to WUSF studios. Levels of recognition are cumulative.
Cornerstone Members – $1,200 annual contribution
- Special offerings to WSMR sponsored events
- Receive The Insider, a unique perspective into public media with Cultural Offerings and other delights
Cornerstone Partners – $2,500 annual contribution
- Opportunity for you, your business, or organization to sponsor an on-air challenge broadcast on Classical WSMR
- Studio visit with a WSMR music personality
- Observe a live broadcast from WSMR’s Kretzmer Studio
Cornerstone Leaders – $5,000 annual contribution
- Opportunity to Sponsor a day on Classical WSMR to celebrate a birthday or anniversary, honor a friend or remember someone special
- Invitation to a live in-studio performance followed by a meet & greet with the performing artist. You may include up to five guests at each performance
- Observe a live radio performance in WSMR’s broadcast performance studio
Leadership Society donors are a select group of WUSF’s most dedicated supporters who make a charitable investment of $10,000 and above. These philanthropic visionaries make an impact that empowers WUSF’s mission to provide meaningful and relevant content that enhances our community’s quality of life, on Classical WSMR and WUSF 89.7.
Donors at this level are connected and recognized in exclusive ways including:
- Special access to station leaders and talented program hosts, reporters and producers
- Priority registration for WUSF Public Media’s most sought-after occasions including the NPR Collective in Washington D.C.
- The opportunity for special VIP seating at select events with the chance to meet with some of public radio’s most interesting personalities
- Open invitations to live performances in our Tampa and Sarasota Live Performance & Broadcast Studios
Gifts are annual commitments and may be combined with other giving to WUSF.
Leadership Society Recognition Levels:
- $50,000 – PRODUCER
- $25,000 – DIRECTOR
- $10,000 – HOST
The WUSF Legacy Society honors the people who care so deeply about the future of public broadcasting that they have made a commitment of any size to the station through their estates.
Legacy gifts include:
- Bequests from a will or trust
- Gift annuities and other life-income gifts
- Retirement plans or life insurance policies that name WUSF as a beneficiary
WUSF recognizes the philanthropic leadership of Legacy Society donors through benefits including:
- Invitations to special events
- Tours of the WUSF studios, including lunch with station staff
- Inclusion in the University of South Florida President's Council Legacy Society
Invest in the power of public media.