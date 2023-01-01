Leadership Giving

Join the Leadership Society

Leadership Society donors are a select group of WUSF’s most dedicated supporters who make a charitable investment of $10,000 and above. These philanthropic visionaries make an impact that empowers WUSF’s mission to provide meaningful and relevant content that enhances our community’s quality of life, on Classical WSMR and WUSF 89.7.

Donors at this level are connected and recognized in exclusive ways including:



Special access to station leaders and talented program hosts, reporters and producers

Priority registration for WUSF Public Media’s most sought-after occasions including the NPR Collective in Washington D.C.

The opportunity for special VIP seating at select events with the chance to meet with some of public radio’s most interesting personalities

Open invitations to live performances in our Tampa and Sarasota Live Performance & Broadcast Studios

Gifts are annual commitments and may be combined with other giving to WUSF.

Leadership Society Recognition Levels:

