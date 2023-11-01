© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Octet for Strings & Winds in F for November 1, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published November 1, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
The year 1816 was a busy time for the 19-year old Franz Schubert.
Franz Schubert

Evening Masterworks: Franz Schubert's Octet for Strings & Winds in F

In his own words, Schubert essentially said that the only reason he started out to write his Octet for Strings & Winds was so he could prepare himself for the task of composing a full-scale symphonic work – which would soon be happening. And, for this Octet, the composer drew inspiration from Beethoven, specifically the Septet Op. 20 that Beethoven wrote. We’ll hear Schubert’s Octet tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.
Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom