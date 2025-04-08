Straz Center breaks ground on a $100 million expansion project

The David A Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts broke ground on a $100 million expansion project Monday.

The private campaign named "Boundless" will introduce an indoor and outdoor terrace under an arch leading to the Tampa Riverwalk . The Straz is also building a bistro on the Hillsborough River with an outdoor theater, a fine dining restaurant, a cafe and an expanded lounge.

The project will also include renovations with an expansion of the Patel Conservatory , updated lobbies and an arrival plaza.

The campaign has been in the works for years as planning began in 2008. Then, initial renderings were made public in 2016 under now-retired CEO Judy Lisi .

The Straz has raised 92% of the funds needed for construction, according to CEO and president Greg Holland.

James Luedde / Courtesy The Straz Center for the Performing Arts broke ground on its $100 million expansion project on April 7, 2025.

“We’re confident that the new Straz Center will elevate our community with more culture, more connection, more life-changing moments, and a new, profound sense of beginning,” Holland said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Other funding in the public-private partnership comes from the city of Tampa and Hillsborough County.

“It reflects the greatness of the Tampa Bay region,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “The way people come together to ensure that we celebrate all that makes our city great, but we also ensure we grow very thoughtfully and very inclusively.”

The Tampa Community Redevelopment Agency approved $25 million to fund the project in 2021. Hillsborough contributed $2.5 million.

“It’s an investment in our neighborhood, our local business, and our future,” City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson said at Monday's ceremony. “This groundbreaking marks more than just the start of construction,of course. It symbolizes progress, collaboration, and a shared vision for a more inclusive and vibrant Tampa.”

The project aims to increase workforce development by 20%.

Henderson also expressed appreciation to Tampa’s Community Benefit Agreement , a nonpartisan board that advises the city on community impact. Along with the Straz Center, the board has assisted with projects for the Tampa Museum of Art, the Tampa Theatre and GasWorx development in Ybor City.

“I truly believe that arts and culture are at the heart of any successful community, and frankly, society itself,” Castor said. “It really is the arts and culture that are the strength of a community, and that is what the Straz is doing for us each and every day: ensuring that our community stays strong.”

Construction is estimated to be completed by the first quarter of 2027.