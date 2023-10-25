Evening Masterwork: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2 in c-minor for October 24, 2023
The Symphony No. 2 by Tchaikovsky may be the composer’s shortest symphony, but its true distinction is the source of the musical material. Several themes throughout the work are based on folk songs of his homeland, and even the themes that are original have a folk-like quality to them. Hear the Second Symphony by Tchaikovsky tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.