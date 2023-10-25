© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida's Classical Music Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Evening Masterwork: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2 in c-minor for October 24, 2023

WUSF | By Chandler Balkcom
Published October 25, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT
Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Evening Masterwork: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 2 in c-minor for October 24, 2023

The Symphony No. 2 by Tchaikovsky may be the composer’s shortest symphony, but its true distinction is the source of the musical material. Several themes throughout the work are based on folk songs of his homeland, and even the themes that are original have a folk-like quality to them. Hear the Second Symphony by Tchaikovsky tonight at 7, our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Tags
Evening Masterwork Evening Masterwork
Chandler Balkcom
See stories by Chandler Balkcom