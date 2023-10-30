Evening Masterworks: Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 “Pastoral” for October 30, 2023
Beethoven composed both his Fifth and Sixth Symphonies around the same time, having started the Sixth while completing the Fifth. They are fairly similar pieces, too, except the Sixth is much sunnier compared to the stormy Fifth. The Symphony No. 6 by Beethoven - his “Pastoral” - is our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.