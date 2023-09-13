© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Evening Masterworks: Alexander von Zemlinsky's Die Seejungfrau (The Mermaid) for September 13, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 13, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Alexander Von Zemlinsky
The Mermaid by Alexander von Zemilinsky is a richly orchestrated tone poem based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale of the same name The three movements of the work float through playful music, music of longing, and music depicting more sinister characters. There is even a passionate wedding scene in the work. It’s our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7: The Mermaid by Alexander von Zemlinsky on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

