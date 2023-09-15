Evening Masterworks: Max Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1 in g, Op. 26 for September 15, 2023

Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 had quite the evolution, having first been completed and performed in 1866, but withdrawn by the composer out of sheer dissatisfaction. It would then take two years, the consultation of violinist Joseph Joachim, and, in the composer’s words, rewriting the piece “at least half a dozen times” to get it to the definitive version we know today. You can hear it tonight at 7: our Evening Masterwork on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.