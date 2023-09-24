Evening Masterworks: Felix Mendelssohn's Octet in E-flat, Op. 20 for Sunday, September 24, 2023

Felix Mendelssohn composed his Octet in E-flat when he was only 16 years old, a work that is at times symphonic, and other times intimate. It has remained a favorite chamber work of string players, and even the composer described it as his own favorite composition. Mendelssohn’s Octet for Strings in E-flat: our Evening Masterwork tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.