Evening Masterworks: Anton Bruckner's Symphony No. 4 in E-flat, “Romantic” for September 27, 2023

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Chandler Balkcom
Published September 27, 2023 at 3:00 AM EDT
Anton Bruckner
Anton Bruckner was a composer of the Romantic era, so it makes sense that he would give his Symphony No. 4 the nickname, “Romantic.” But, really, it wasn’t the 19th Century that inspired this music, but rather the Medieval Era. In his program notes, Bruckner left this description of what he imagined while writing this music: “Medieval city—Daybreak—Morning calls sound from the city towers—the gates open—On proud horses the knights burst out into the open, the magic of nature envelops them—forest murmurs—bird song—and so the Romantic picture develops further…” Hear it tonight at 7 on Classical WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

Chandler Balkcom
